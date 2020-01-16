Pria By BLACK+DECKER To Be Showcased At The Paley Center For Media's Best Of CES 2020 Event

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER, a new automated medication dispenser and management device, will be showcased at The Paley Center for Media's Best of CES 2020 event taking place this evening. The event will display the most exciting products coming out of CES 2020 and host a panel of leading technology experts to discuss the newest trends in today's world of consumer technology.

"We are thrilled The Paley Center for Media has chosen Pria as a best product from this year's CES," said Sean O'Brien, director at STANLEY Healthcare. "Pria is playing an important role in empowering the aging population to live independent and healthy lives."

The Paley Center for Media is a nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community.

Pria by BLACK+DECKER empowers loved ones who desire to maintain independence while staying connected to their families. By employing a HIPAA-compliant platform, the voice-enabled tabletop robot provides caregivers real-time insight into their loved one's adherence to both prescribed and over-the-counter medication therapy and wellbeing through a mobile application. Pria is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER™ has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

