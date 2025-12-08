PRICE CASPINO, LP SECURES MAJOR FEDERAL COURT VICTORY FOR COACH RYAN PORTER AND CALI-POWER 7 on 7 FOOTBALL TEAM

Judge David Carter Denies Attempt by Former CEO and Agent Brian Davis to Seize Team Name and Social Media Assets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Caspino, LP announced a decisive victory on behalf of its clients, Coach Ryan Porter and Cali-Power, in federal court. On December 2, 2025, the Honorable Judge David O. Carter of the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied the emergency relief sought by former California Power CEO and athlete agent Brian Davis.

Cali-Power—formerly known as California Power Athletes — is the nation's premier 7-on-7 football program, producing top collegiate talent such as Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and Texas A & M linebacker Noah McCale. After discovering significant financial issues within the organization, Porter and his coaching staff departed in September 2025 and rebranded the program as Cali-Power.

Despite no longer being involved with the coaching staff or football operations, Davis filed suit claiming ownership of the team and its new Cali-Power name. Davis, represented by Salient Counsel, sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prohibit Porter from using the Cali-Power name and to take control of all affiliated social media accounts.

Judge Carter rejected Davis's requests, ruling that Davis had not shown any entitlement to stop Cali-Power from operating under its chosen name or to take over its digital platforms. The ruling ensures that Cali-Power and its athletes may continue to compete, train, and grow without interference.

"This is a major win for every player and coach who built this program from the ground up," said Mike Caspino, founding partner of Price Caspino. "Cali-Power is now and has always been about the coaches and the athletes. It will never be controlled by athlete agents."

Price Caspino's litigation team was led by Mike Caspino and Michael Weiler, whose combined efforts delivered a comprehensive victory securing the future of Cali-Power and protecting the integrity of grassroots football development.

Price Caspino will continue to aggressively defend Coach Porter, the coaching staff, and the athletes as the case proceeds.

