Price Chopper and McKeever's Introduce Instacart's Smart Carts

Caper Carts - Instacart's AI-powered smart carts - will roll out at select McKeever's and Price Chopper stores in Missouri

SAN FRANCISCO and KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Price Chopper and McKeever's Market & Eatery today announced that Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts, are now available at select stores in Missouri. Caper Carts make shopping an adventure by allowing customers to effortlessly scan items as they shop, manage their grocery budget in real-time and skip the checkout line.

Instacart Launches Caper Carts at Price Chopper & McKeever’s

Caper Carts are available starting at Price Chopper in Parkville and McKeever's Market & Eatery in Lee's Summit, followed by a broader deployment in the coming months. Caper Carts are used by people of all ages, from kids to senior citizens, and are especially popular among couples and families. Customers will be able to access more personalized shopping experiences using Caper Carts that feature an interactive screen to engage customers, track spending for budget-friendly shopping, and directly access coupons and deals through a loyalty program. Caper Carts also have features available to engage customers throughout the entire shopping journey – from personalized recommendations as they shop and gamification elements that reward customers once a spending threshold is achieved.

"We're a home-grown grocery business committed to improving the shopping experience for customers across Kansas City," said Tim Cosens, Chief Technology Officer at McKeever's. "Our adoption of Instacart's AI-powered Caper Carts is a significant step towards modernizing how we serve our customers. This technology not only makes shopping more efficient but also helps customers effortlessly discover new products and stay on budget, all during a single visit."

"Customers are increasingly choosing stores equipped with our Caper Carts, where they typically spend about 30 minutes shopping with the cart per visit. And now, we're expecting similar enthusiasm at both McKeever's Market & Eatery and Price Chopper," said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at Instacart. "Caper Carts can enhance the shopping experience through personalized interactions, such as loyalty discounts. They integrate smoothly into existing store operations and unlock incremental revenue streams for stores. We're excited about our growing partnership with these stores and the potential it holds."

Price Chopper has partnered with Instacart since 2017 to power both same-day delivery and pickup via the Instacart App. Price Chopper also recently introduced Instacart Storefront to power its e-commerce website . Caper Carts are part of Connected Stores, Instacart's suite of in-store technologies that help grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. To learn more about Caper Cart and other Connected Stores technologies, visit instacart.com/company/connected-stores .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Price Chopper

Price Chopper's 52 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever, and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis. For 40 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day. For more information, please visit www.mypricechopper.com.

SOURCE Instacart