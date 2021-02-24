Price Financial Group Affiliates with Industry-leading Carson Partners

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Financial Group, an independent investment and wealth management firm in Beaverton and Portland, OR, is excited to announce their alignment with Carson Partners. Bo Caldwell, CEO and Wealth Manager as well as Matt Mai, CIO and Wealth Manager, along with their entire team, made the decision to further strengthen their movement in financial services and set a new standard for delivering an engaging client experience in the Pacific Northwest.

The partnership was the culmination of a year-long relationship between Bo Caldwell, Matt Mai and Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. Price Financial Group, which currently manages $172 million in assets for their family clients, will continue as an independent firm just as it does today, remaining in charge of all business decisions and operations, but now with the added resources, people, infrastructure and technology to help the firm in its next phase of growth.

"Our client service model is deeply aligned with Carson, as well as our longstanding commitment to always put our clients' best interests first," said Bo Caldwell. "Ron is considered by many to be one of the most recognized and trusted advisors nationwide, and we are extremely excited for what our partnership together will bring to the table, both for our firm and our clients."

"The marketplace is clamoring for high value, no matter the industry or profession," said Ron Carson. "Investors are demanding more and more from advisors. The Price Financial Group team recognized this shift taking place under our feet and made some extraordinary leaps in the future growth of their firm. Their clients will see the immediate effects by having increased access to more resources, fee/cost reduction, an innovative online experience, more investment options, improved high net-worth planning and succession strategies."

The affiliation with Carson was prompted by Price Financial Group's continued growth, expanding reputation, and its commitment to providing the highest-value solutions and superior service for its clients.

Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and currently serves more than 36,000 families through more than 130 partner locations across the country.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Price Financial Group

Here at Price Financial Group our mission is to work with our clients to work towards their financial goals. We offer a variety of financial services, including personalized financial plans, retirement planning, and investment management. We have been in business for over 30+ years and always strive to understand what it is our clients are looking for. Our experience has taught us that no two situations are exactly the same, and we prides ourselves on being able to tailor individually built road-maps for each family, by bridging the gap between where our clients are today, and where they want to go. For more information, visit www.pricefg.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

