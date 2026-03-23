Price Overtakes Taste and Brand Loyalty as Top Driver of Grocery Purchases, as Economic Pressures Reshape Consumer Spending Habits

Survey from consumer insights platform Zappi finds 70% of consumers prioritize price when choosing food and beverages, while only 10% purchase brand-name items exclusively

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Americans shop for groceries today, inflation has flipped the script because price isn't just a factor — it's the deciding one. New findings from Zappi's CPG-Mega Trends Report reveal grocery spending is rising and price has become the dominant purchase decision driver, with 70% of consumers citing price or value as the top influence when shopping for snacks and beverages. At the same time, nearly one-third of consumers (32%) say they would buy the least expensive option on shelves that meets their needs regardless of brand, highlighting how cost pressures are reshaping purchasing decisions.

The nationally representative study of 2,000 U.S. consumers reveals that increased price pressures are causing a major shift in their purchasing behaviors, with more than 90% of consumers adjusting their shopping behavior in response to increased costs. More than 80% of consumers report higher grocery costs in the last six months, including more than 1 in 4 seeing increases of more than $50 per week.

In some cases, financial strain is becoming more pronounced. Twenty-two percent of consumers say they rely on food banks or community assistance to obtain groceries, while 11% report using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services for grocery purchases. Additionally, consumers across all income levels surveyed are using coupons or promotions (46%), switching to store brands (40%), buying only essentials (38%) and buying fewer items (34%) to offset price increases. Overall, consumer tolerance for price increases has lowered, and price pressures are reshaping brand loyalty.

Key findings include:

Grocery bills continue to climb:

Nearly 60% of Americans now spend more than $150 per week on groceries, and 1 in 4 spend more than $250 weekly.

52% of households with multiple children reported weekly grocery bills above $200, and 10% noted they spend more than $400 weekly.

In the last 6 months, nearly a quarter indicate their grocery bill has risen by more than $75 a week.

Brand loyalty is weakening:

Compared to Zappi's previous 2025 tariff research, consumers who buy only brand-name products have dropped from 21% to 10%.

Those purchasing a mix of brand-name and store-brand items have jumped 12 points from 56% to 66% year-over-year.

Increased cost driving price and variety trade-offs:

Consumers who would buy "at any price" fell from Zappi's tariff research last year from 21% to 14% for snacks and 24% to 17% for beverages.

A 5-10% price increase would stop purchases for the majority in multiple categories, including cosmetics (62%), sweet snacks (55%) and beverages (51%).

Nearly 70% are willing to accept fewer options to keep prices down, with 1 in 4 who say they are very willing.

Consumers prioritize price, but values still shape brand choice:

Just 12% of consumers would pay "a lot more" for brands aligned with their values, while nearly half say they wouldn't pay more at all.

Roughly 4 in 10 consumers boycotted at least one brand last year, including 22% who boycotted multiple brands.

Nearly half of adults aged 18–24 report boycotting at least one brand, compared to just 24% of those aged 56–75.

Health claims matter, but price wins:

35% of consumers are more likely to purchase healthy snacks or beverages than last year.

When asked which product labels make consumers most likely to purchase an item, "high protein" (40%), "all natural" (38%) and "low sugar" (35%) remain influential, yet nearly one-third will choose the least expensive option regardless of brand.

Fewer than 15% say they regularly buy products mainly for weight loss, while more than one-third say they never do.

"For CPG leaders to transform their businesses, they will need to compete on value instead of price, innovating and simplifying their product portfolios in the process," said Nataly Kelly, CMO at Zappi. "Consumers are under real financial pressure, and with nearly one-third willing to buy the cheapest option that meets their needs, the era of growth driven by price increases is coming to an end. Overcoming data fragmentation and staying continuously connected to consumers will unblock the execution challenges standing in their way."

For more statistics and insights, download the full CPG Mega-Trends Report and view the related infographic.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that helps brands win with consumers. Through AI-powered software that delivers connected insights, Zappi enables teams to make faster, smarter, consumer-driven decisions by leveraging real-time, continuous feedback.

Trusted by more than 350 brands worldwide, Zappi helps create successful products, develop impactful ads, and build winning brands by keeping the voice of the consumer at the heart of every decision. Named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in both 2023 and 2024, recognized by Business Insider as one of the hottest martech companies, and winner of the MRS Best Technology Innovation Award 2025, Zappi is redefining how modern teams use insights to drive growth.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace, and using technology to benefit the communities the company serves. With more than 300 employees across 13+ countries and offices in Boston, London, and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been celebrated by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work and more. To learn more, follow Zappi on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

SOURCE Zappi