Priceline Expands into the Activities Sector with the Introduction of Priceline Experiences

New Offering Gives Travelers Access to 80,000 Ticketed Experiences Globally

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading online travel agency Priceline is introducing Priceline Experiences, further expanding its booking capabilities into ticketed activities and excursions. From museum visits and theme park tickets to off-the-beaten-path local tours and guided excursions, Priceline Experiences enables consumers to quickly discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries around the world, making vacation planning even easier.

Consumer interest in destination activities continues to grow, with 46% of consumers reporting they want more unique experiences when they travel.1 The brand's own proprietary research shows that Priceline customers over-index in this interest and frequently choose active vacations that include multiple experiences. To help meet this need and provide more value to its customers, Priceline developed Priceline Experiences. Customers can now find the activities they want while planning their entire vacation in one place.

"Our goal has always been to help people experience the moments that matter. We know that for Priceline customers, those moments typically include activities while on vacation—and that these experiences are often the most memorable parts of their trips," shared Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations, but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest…so we built a product to help them do just that."

Through Priceline Experiences, built in partnership with leading tours and activities business Musement, travelers can now book activities, including one-of-a-kind experiences, for their vacations, or even for exploring locally during a staycation. Selections on the site run the full gamut of high quality and trusted experiences for all interests. Sample activities include ziplining at Niagara Falls; a Grand Canyon day trip from Las Vegas; a Thai cooking class in Phuket; an electric scooter tour of New York's Central Park; "skip the line" access to the Eiffel Tower; a behind-the-scenes tour of England's Wembley Stadium; a Nashville donut tour; a glass blowing demonstration in Murano, Italy; and a glass bottom boat cruise in Key West, Florida.

"Travelers now, more than ever, seek unique experiences where they can fully immerse themselves in the local culture," Keller continued. "Coming out of the pandemic, we're seeing that many local activity providers still have limited staff and ability to accommodate last minute bookings. Priceline Experiences enables customers to plan ahead and reserve popular activities, so they don't miss out on the experiences that are most important to them."

In celebration of the launch, Priceline is hosting an Instagram sweepstakes and will be giving away $500 worth of Experiences every week throughout October.

