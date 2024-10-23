Priceline Launches 'Where to Next?' Report, Revealing the Travel Trends Taking Off in 2025

Seeking in-person connection and experiences in pursuit of their passions, consumers are replacing revenge travel with intentional travel in 2025

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Priceline announced the release of their 2025 trend report with proprietary travel data to support eight movement-making trends and destinations we can expect to shape the travel industry next year and beyond.

Priceline 'Where to Next?' Travel Trends Report 2025

Priceline coupled its proprietary traveler data with a custom U.S.-based survey of adult travelers to inform next year's trends, revealing a landscape where travelers are balancing economic uncertainty with an unwavering passion for exploration. The desire to travel remains steadfast, and while previous years have been about revenge travel, 2025 will usher in a new era of intentional travel. Savvy adventurers will seek more meaningful journeys that foster connections and align with their passions, all while continuing to leverage smart savings strategies to make their travel dreams a reality.

"In 2025, we're seeing a new breed of cost-conscious travelers who refuse to compromise on the quality of their experience, and instead are finding creative ways to maximize their travel investments," said Lesley Klein, SVP, Strategy and Brand Marketing. "Our data shows a trend toward domestic exploration and smaller-town destinations which goes beyond savings to include seeking authentic connections and feeling like a 'local' wherever they go."

As travelers chart their course for 2025, they will revel in discovering their perfect Awayborhood or enjoy a retro trip to classic small-town Americana when Townsizing. They'll marvel at the natural wonders that can be found locally when Star Trekking within North America. Making connections will remain a top priority with travelers Flocking to meet new friends and spark romances on trips. The increased popularity of racquet sports and run clubs will inspire vacationers to pursue their passions by Holding Court and literally Running the World. Younger generations will no longer wait for retirement, testing the waters with micro-retirements and second acts fueled by Gap Days. Moms will seize the day and take a well-deserved respite from the stressors of parenthood turning getaways into GetHerWays. These emerging trends signal a transformative shift in how consumers are thinking about travel – from simple escapism to purposeful journeys that enrich travelers' lives and deepen their connections to both people and the places they'll visit in the year ahead.

Priceline's 2025 Travel Trends :

Awayborhoods: Young travelers are living like locals, choosing the authentic vibes and activities of neighborhoods over the prepackaged charm of tourist-filled hotspots. With 69% of consumers stating they'll focus more on domestic travel in 2025, 37% also believe that the neighborhood they stay in impacts their vacation experience. As a result, a desire for down-to-earth realism will inspire travelers to explore smaller radius Awayborhoods within big cities.

Priceline compiled the top 10 Hottest Awayborhoods travelers plan to visit in 2025:

French Quarter, New Orleans, LA

Capitol Riverfront, Washington, DC

Wynwood, Miami, FL

North End, Boston, MA

Mission District, San Francisco, CA

Ybor City , Tampa, FL

, Silver Lake , Los Angeles, CA

, South Congress, Austin, TX

Pearl District, Portland, OR

Rino Art District, Denver, CO

Flocking: Gen Z, the most digitally connected generation in history, is now seeking escape from the online world. Raised on social media and smartphone apps, this generation finds itself unexpectedly disillusioned by the superficiality of online connections and dating apps longing for more meaningful engagement and authentic, in-person interactions. In response to this digital fatigue, younger travelers are using their passion for travel as an avenue for forging real-life connections. Gen Z will harness travel as a powerful social ice breaker, with 74% saying they are more likely to have researched the best travel destinations to meet new people. In 2025, Gen Z will be Flocking to destinations bright with communal spaces and in-person activities as ways to find companionship and deep connections with new people. Over 20% of Gen Z travelers believe hotel bars and cruises are a great way to do just that. They are also twice as likely as other travelers to be interested in a vacation romance, and 2.8x more likely to believe traveling is the new dating app.

Star Trekking: Following the 2024 total solar eclipse, interest in astronomy and celestial events remains at an all-time high with younger travelers Star Trekking to destinations that provide optimal stargazing opportunities. One in four Gen Zers is interested in traveling for celestial events, and they're 51% more likely than the average traveler to be interested in a hotel that offers celestial, astrology, or space-themed excursions.

Priceline identified trending destinations where travelers can expect great views of the Northern Lights – all locally within North America – in the year to come:

Whitehorse, YT , Canada

, Fairbanks, AK

Mackinaw City, MI

Medora, ND

Bayfield, WI

Yellowknife, NT , Canada

, Bar Harbor, ME

Holding Court: Tennis and pickleball are becoming mainstays at parks, themed bars, and activity centers; however, racket sports aren't just a weekend activity, they're travel inspiration. As young travelers build their itineraries they will target resort destinations that allow them to engage in physical activities, with Millennials Holding Court, stating they are 80% more likely to plan a vacation around playing tennis and 87% more likely to plan one around playing pickleball. Even if they don't pack their rackets, tennis remains a big draw for Millennials, who are 73% more likely than the average traveler to attend a tennis tournament while traveling for leisure in 2025.

Gap Days: In 2025, travelers are testing out retirement, if only for a little while, booking trips to explore new passions, try new careers, and learn life-changing skills. With economic pressures in mind, travelers are realizing it doesn't take a full 365 days to get the benefits of a gap year. Instead, they'll experiment with Gap Days and shorter escapes to destinations that offer opportunities to try out new passions while staying open to the life-altering discoveries micro-retirements can provide. Young travelers, specifically Gen Z, say they are more likely to learn a new skill while on vacation and will look to leverage those skills into life changes.

The top 10 destination jobs Gen Z is dreaming about in 2025:

Candle making in Hong Kong, China

Knitting in Oslo, Norway

Shoe making in São Paulo, Brazil

Pineapple farming in Bacolod, Philippines

Wool farming in Geelong, Australia

Baking in Paris, France

Basket weaving in Bolgatanga, Ghana

Making olive oil in Jaén, Spain

Making pottery in Dharamkot, India

Embroidering in Tenango del Valle , Mexico

Running the World: With local run clubs exploding in popularity, Gen Z and Millennial travelers are expected to seek out clubs as a means of exploration when they travel. 79% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers say they're more likely to attend a local running club's event while on vacation and 65% are more likely to say that running a race is a great way to explore a new city. With 42% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers saying they're more likely to book a hotel near a park or running trail in order to stay active while they're on vacation, expect travelers to pound the pavement in cities around the world.

Townsizing: Americans are seeking simplicity and will travel to find it. In the coming year, expect travelers to opt for quaint, comfy respites in America's small towns. The trend toward small towns offers different benefits for different generations. While Boomers are most likely to feel that small towns are more relaxing, Gen Z is Townsizing as a way to indulge in the charming, quaint moments depicted in their most comforting movies. They're 89% more likely than average travelers to seek out a vacation that offers a "Nancy Meyers lifestyle" and 67% more likely to see a vacation as an opportunity to live out their small-town fantasies.

Three Rivers, CA

Panguitch, UT

Bretton Woods, NH

South Yarmouth, MA

Ouray, CO

Old Saybrook, CT

North Wildwood, NJ

Carmel Valley, CA

Gorham, NH

Forks, WA

GetHerAway: Parenting has more baggage than ever. Moms deserve a break from the managerial, cognitive, and emotional load they bear and they'll finally get it by prioritizing time away for self-care and comforting amenities. Those with kids under 18 are 2.8x more likely than average travelers to say they need a vacation to escape the mental exhaustion of being a parent and are likely to seek out vacation spots that offer in-room spa services, art classes, and rage rooms. Yet the thing 72% of moms say they're most excited about is extra sleep.

Methodology

This report is based on a custom traveler study and survey that was combined with Priceline's own proprietary search and booking data to reveal the aforementioned trends. Priceline partnered with third-party research partner Current Forward to conduct the online survey in the United States from September 6 – September 20, 2024, among a nationally representative sample of 3,039 adults ages 18 - 78 who have traveled at least 100 miles from their home by plane or car within the last year. An additional sample of 690 mothers of children under 18 was also included. Gen Z is defined as those born 1997 - 2006; Millennial is defined as those born 1981 - 1996; Gen X is defined as those born 1965 - 1980; and Boomers are defined as those born 1946 - 1964.

