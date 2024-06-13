Priceline Selects Omnicom's PHD as New Media Agency of Record

NORWALK, Conn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Priceline announced the appointment of Omnicom Media Group's PHD as its new brand media agency of record. The announcement follows a competitive review to select a media agency partner to drive customer growth and brand equity for the iconic online travel agency.

The agency joins Priceline in the second year of its Cannes Lions award-winning 'Go to Your Happy Price,' brand platform, as the disruptor travel brand continues to create brand reappraisal through forward-thinking shifts in media strategy alongside innovative digital and influencer initiatives.

On the heels of a successful campaign launch year, Priceline continues to engage travelers with innovative and first-to-market solutions designed to get them to their happy place for a happy price more seamlessly than ever – evidenced by its industry-leading GenAI travel assistant, Penny; the first-ever Amazon Prime Day travel partner; and recent "Eras to End Zone" Super Bowl influencer activation.

Priceline's selection of the new media agency reflects its commitment to innovation, precision marketing and delivering exceptional experiences and value to travelers. PHD will partner with Priceline's internal teams in data-driven media strategy, planning and buying to drive reappraisal and growth amongst new customers in key traveler segments.

"Priceline has always been about helping people experience the moments that matter most to them, with travel deals they can't find anywhere else. We believe in the power of brand media to make travelers take notice and think differently about Priceline," said Lesley Klein, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Brand Marketing, Priceline. "PHD will be a critical partner in co-authoring our future vision and in developing stand-out opportunities that create meaningful impact."

"For 25 years, Priceline has been helping travelers experience moments that matter," said Michael Solomon, CEO, PHD USA. "As their brand media AOR, PHD will ensure that promise extends to how consumers experience the brand across the customer journey, leveraging data and cultural signals to turn every consumer engagement into a moment that matters."

Priceline tapped media and marketing advisory firm MediaLink to support its review process. The new agency appointment is effective immediately.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

About PHD

PHD, an Omnicom Media Group Agency, helps the world's leading brands outthink, outpace, and outgrow the marketplace with a next-generation network of tools, talent and technology engineered for connected intelligence. Collaborating on the AI-powered Omni operating system, 6500 people in 81 offices across 74 countries connect data, technology, and human expertise to deliver modern media solutions that drive brands and businesses forward. Headquartered in the UK, PHD is currently the most awarded media agency network in the world according to the WARC Media 100, an independent ranking of campaigns and companies for creativity and innovation; and was named 2024 Global Media Network of the Year by leading US advertising publication Adweek.

SOURCE Priceline