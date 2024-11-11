Priceline Unveils Biggest Deals of the Year with Savings as Much as 99% Off this Holiday Season

Introducing Priceline's First-Ever '10 Days of Deals' Plus Major Savings on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Priceline announced its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to kick off the holiday season. Delving into its wealth of traveler data, Priceline created its biggest sale of the year with holiday deals across flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and activities to trending destinations. Priceline will unveil its holiday savings in three waves now through Travel Tuesday, offering opportunities to save big on travel with deals running through the end of the year.

Priceline’s biggest sale of the year includes ‘10 Days of Deals’, major savings on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday, and mystery coupons for as much as 99% off.

First up will be Priceline's customer-favorite early bird deal with mystery coupons for as much as 99% off your next vacation. To keep the deals going, Priceline will debut its first-ever "10 Days of Deals" with new curated deals being unlocked every day between November 20th and November 29th. The offers continue with Cyber Monday flash sales and a Travel Tuesday sale and extend throughout December with Priceline's annual month-long Season of Savings sale.

This year's sale will also include special offers like 35% off when you bundle your next hotel and flight, 20% off select hotels, as much as 20% off rental cars, and up to 50% savings on Flight Express Deals®. To make the holiday season even merrier, Priceline has partnered with some of the biggest names in travel. Partner offers include Affirm, Avianca, Extended Stay America, Grupo Posadas, Walt Disney World, WestJet, and Visit Florida.

"As travelers increasingly seek out personalized adventures that fuel their passions without compromising their budgets, Priceline will kickstart the holiday season with our biggest sale of the year," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "With extensive deals across flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises and more, we are committed to providing exceptional value and unforgettable experiences at top destinations around the world."

Early Black Friday Offers (11/11 - 11/19):

Mystery Coupons for as much as 99% off for Priceline Email Insiders Subscribe by 11/25/24 11:59 pm EST Emails will be sent on 11/26/24 and 12/01/24 All subscribers will receive a mystery coupon, with 8,000 lucky subscribers getting 99% off, 12,000 getting 50% off, and 20,000 getting 25% off. All other Email Insiders will get 10% off

Get upgraded to VIP Gold Status (11/11–11/19/24) Book any flight, hotel, or package deal and earn a VIP status upgrade through 3/31/25 Already a VIP Gold & Platinum member? Save $20 on any hotel deal Code: VIP20 (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

(11/11–11/19/24) Save as much as 50% on Rental Car Express Deals ® (11/11–11/19/24)

(11/11–11/19/24) Earn Double Cruise Cash on select cruises ( 11/11-12/2/24 )

Black Friday 10 Days of Deals (11/20 – 11/29):

Day 1 (11/20 ): Save 20% or more on coastal escapes to destinations such as Puerto Rico , Hawaii , San Diego and Cape Cod + save $30 extra with code BEACHBREAK30 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations)

): Save 20% or more on coastal escapes to destinations such as , , and + save extra with code BEACHBREAK30 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations) Day 2 (11/21 ): Shop 15% off tours and activities with Priceline Experiences, sample experiences include: ziplining at Niagara Falls, "skip the line" access to the Eiffel Tower, a behind-the-scenes tour of England's Wembley Stadium, and a glass bottom boat cruise in Key West; use code EXPERIENCES15

): Shop 15% off tours and activities with Priceline Experiences, sample experiences include: ziplining at Niagara Falls, "skip the line" access to the Eiffel Tower, a behind-the-scenes tour of Wembley Stadium, and a glass bottom boat cruise in Key West; use code EXPERIENCES15 Day 3 (11/22 ): Save 25% or more on top ski destinations, including Stowe, VT ; Lake Tahoe (CA and NV); Big Sky, MT ; and Park City, UT ; plus save $25 extra with code SKIADVENTURE25 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations)

): Save 25% or more on top ski destinations, including ; (CA and NV); ; and ; plus save extra with code SKIADVENTURE25 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations) Day 4 (11/23 ): Ask Penny, our AI travel assistant, for the deal of the day

): Ask Penny, our AI travel assistant, for the deal of the day Day 5 (11/24 ): Save up to 45% on Extended Stay America hotels

): Save up to 45% on Extended Stay America hotels Day 6 (11/25 ): Save on flights with deals on WestJet for as low as $99

): Save on flights with deals on WestJet for as low as Day 7 (11/26) : Snag up to $3,000 cruise cash to spend at sea with your Royal Caribbean cruise booking

: Snag up to cruise cash to spend at sea with your Royal Caribbean cruise booking Day 8 (11/27 ): Score 20% off Budget & Avis car rentals or save an extra $15 with coupon code on Rental Car Express Deals ®

): Score 20% off Budget & Avis car rentals or save an extra with coupon code on Rental Car Express Deals Day 9 (11/28 ): Save 30% or more on 4 and 5-star all-inclusive resort packages in Mexico and the Caribbean when you bundle your flight and hotel PLUS save up to an additional $250 when you book today with code BFBUNDLES

): Save 30% or more on 4 and 5-star all-inclusive resort packages in and the when you bundle your flight and hotel PLUS save up to an additional when you book today with code BFBUNDLES Day 10 (11/29 ): Get 25% off hotels in trending cities, such as New Orleans , Boston , Houston and Las Vegas , + save an extra 15% with code CITYVIBES15 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations)

): Get 25% off hotels in trending cities, such as , , and , + save an extra 15% with code CITYVIBES15 (valid on select hotels in featured destinations) Walt Disney World Giveaway (11/20 - 11/29) : Enter for your chance to win a 3-night stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort Hotel, four 4-day Park Hopper tickets, and a $400 Disney gift card. No purchase necessary to win

Black Friday Sale Extended Weekend (11/30 - 12/1): Check back for continued deals throughout the weekend including 20% off on thousands of hotels, up to 20% off rental cars, up to $2,000 cruise cash, and more!

Cyber Monday Deals (12/2):

8 am to 12 pm EST : Save $100 when you spend $500 on Hotels

: Save when you spend on Hotels 12 pm - 4 pm EST : Save $25 when you spend $275 on Rental Car Express Deals ®

: Save when you spend on Rental Car Express Deals 4 pm - 8 pm EST : Save 20% on any Hotel Express Deals ® (Max $50 savings)

: Save 20% on any Hotel Express Deals (Max savings) Download the Priceline App to get additional exclusive Cyber Monday Flash Deals from 12/1 at 10 pm EST to 12/2 at 11:59 pm EST

Travel Tuesday Offers (12/3):

Save 15% on any Hotel Express Deals ® (Max $50 savings)

(Max savings) Save up to 20% on rental cars

Get up to $2,000 cruise cash to spend on board with your cruise booking

cruise cash to spend on board with your cruise booking Save 30% when you bundle your flight + hotel for your next vacation

Priceline's annual Season of Savings begins on December 4th with a full month of additional travel deals. To check out all of Priceline's holiday deals, visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline app .

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

SOURCE Priceline