Pricer continues as partner to Carrefour but no longer as exclusive supplier of ESL

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many years Pricer has been the exclusive supplier to the retail group Carrefour. Today Carrefour has decided to introduce an additional supplier for the sourcing of digital in-store solutions based on electronic shelf labels in France. In 2025 total sales to Carrefour was below 10% of Pricer's total net sales, and Carrefour's contribution to Pricer's total gross profit was mid-single digit. The assessment for 2026 is that the contribution to Pricer total gross profit will be low-single digit.

With an installed base of more than 1,200 stores in France, Pricer will remain a key partner within the Carrefour ecosystem, based on a long-term partnership, and will remain a significant supplier.

Pricer sees a significant opportunity for new sales in the growing segment of Carrefour franchise stores, which is aligned with Carrefour's ongoing ambition to migrate own operated stores into franchises. In 2025 over 70% of Pricer's total sales to Carrefour in France, Belgium and Spain was to franchisees.

"We look forward to continuing to build on our long-lasting relationship, serving our large base of Carrefour stores, and supporting the growing base of franchise stores in Europe," says Magnus Larsson, President and CEO at Pricer.

Elevating in-store efficiency and access to Pricer innovations

The continued partnership provides Carrefour's stores with access to Pricer's full suite of next-generation hardware such as multi-color electronic shelf labels. To manage these assets effectively, the solution is based on Pricer Plaza. This cloud-based operating platform enables retailers to effectively centralize store monitoring, automate price updates, and optimize resource management in real time.

In addition, Pricer's offer includes Pricer Avenue, the latest addition to the portfolio and an innovative powered-rail communication platform. By providing a constant power supply directly to the shelf edge, Pricer Avenue eliminates battery constraints and elevates performance in high-value zones.

