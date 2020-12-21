Pricer Receives Follow-up Order from Leading US Retailer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buy has placed an order to continue deploying Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) system in 119 stores. The estimated value of the new order is SEK 107 million and will be included in Pricer's order intake for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Deliveries under this order are scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2021 and be completed before the end of 2021.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

