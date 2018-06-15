Prices Rise 7.8 Percent, But Homes Selling Faster and Faster

By comparison, homes averaged five more days on the market (51) in May 2017, 12 more days (58) in May 2016 and 18 more days (64) in 2015.

"Even with low inventory and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, homes are going from 'for sale' to sold 28 percent faster than three years ago," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos.

With 11 metro areas increasing the median sales price year-over-year by double digits, May is still a seller's market, and homebuyers should expect to compete with other buyers when they are ready to make an offer on a home.

"Be prepared — that's my message to potential homebuyers in this summer selling season," added Contos. "Make sure you are pre-approved with a lender, try to make a clean offer with no contingencies and, if possible, consider offering favorable concessions to the seller such as a flexible closing date. Pairing today's real estate technology with the guidance of a professional RE/MAX agent can help you find the right home."

Closed Transactions

Of the 54 metro areas surveyed in May 2018, the overall average number of home sales increased 14.5% compared to April 2018 and decreased 2.8% compared to May 2017. Sixteen of the 54 metro areas experienced an increase in sales year-over-year, including, Burlington, VT, +14.2%, Boise, ID, +11.3%, Trenton, NJ, +7.7% and Anchorage, AK at +3.8%.

Median Sales Price – Median of 54 metro median prices

In May 2018, the median of all 54 metro Median Sales Prices was $251,673, up 2.1% from April 2018 and up 7.8% from May 2017. Three metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in Median Sales Price: Trenton, NJ, -2.4%, Anchorage, AK, -1.2% and Hartford, CT, -0.7%. Eleven metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages, with the largest increases seen in San Francisco, CA, +19.3%, Boise, ID, +16.8%, Las Vegas, NV, +16% and Augusta, ME, +14%.

Days on Market – Average of 54 metro areas

The average Days on Market for homes sold in May 2018 was 46, down six days from the average in April 2018, and down five days from the May 2017 average. The metro areas with the lowest Days on Market were San Francisco, CA and Seattle, WA, at 19, Denver, CO, at 21 and Salt Lake City, UT, at 25. The highest Days on Market averages were in Augusta, ME, at 115, Hartford, CT, at 83, and New York, NY and Miami, FL at 82. Days on Market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months Supply of Inventory – Average of 54 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in May 2018 was up 4% from April 2018, and down 9.5% from May 2017. Based on the rate of home sales in May, the Months Supply of Inventory remained unchanged from April 2018 at 2.5, and slightly decreased compared to 2.6 in May 2017. A 6.0-months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers. In May 2018, all 54 metro areas surveyed reported a months supply at or less than 6.0, which is typically considered a seller's market. The markets with the lowest Months Supply of Inventory are in the west with San Francisco, CA, at 1.0 and Boise, ID, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA, tied at 1.1.

Description

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed each month on or about the 15th. The first Report was distributed in August 2008. The Report is based on MLS data in approximately 54 metropolitan areas, includes all residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, many of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro from each state. Metro area definitions include the specific counties established by the U.S. Government's Office of Management and Budget, with some exceptions.

Definitions

Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month. Where "pended" data is unavailable, this calculation is made using closed transactions. Days on Market is the number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract for all residential properties sold during the month. Median Sales Price is the median of the median sales prices in each of the metro areas included in the survey.

MLS data is provided by contracted data aggregators, RE/MAX brokerages and regional offices. While MLS data is believed to be accurate, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month the RE/MAX National Housing Report re-calculates the previous period's data to promote accuracy over time. All raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

