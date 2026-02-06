PriceSmart Announces 11.1% Increase to Annual Dividend and Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced an 11.1% increase to its annual dividend and the results of the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders that was held on February 5, 2026.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

On February 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend in the total amount of $1.40 per share, with $0.70 per share payable on February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2026 and $0.70 per share payable on August 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2026. This represents an 11.1% increase over last year's $1.26 per share dividend, which was paid in two $0.63 per share installments. The decision by the Board of Directors to increase the annual dividend by 11.1% reflects the Board's confidence in PriceSmart and the strength of its cash generating activities.

PriceSmart anticipates the ongoing payment of annual dividends in subsequent periods, although the actual declaration of future dividends, if any, the amount of such dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors at its discretion after its review of the Company's financial performance and anticipated capital requirements, taking into account the uncertain macroeconomic conditions on the Company's results of operations and cash flows.

Annual Meeting Results

At the annual meeting of stockholders, all eleven of the Board's nominees were elected to the PriceSmart, Inc. Board of Directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders of PriceSmart, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The following directors were elected: Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Jeffrey R. Fisher, Gordon H. Hanson, Beatriz V. Infante, Leon C. Janks, Patricia Márquez, David N. Price, Robert E. Price, David R. Snyder, John D. Thelan and Edgar Zurcher.

Stockholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for fiscal year 2025 and ratified the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026. A final report on voting results will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days following the date of the annual meeting of stockholders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and providing services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven each in Panama and Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one new warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in the spring of 2026, one warehouse club in Montego Bay and South Camp Road (Kingston), Jamaica in the fall and winter of 2026, respectively, and one warehouse club in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica in the fall of 2026. Once these four new clubs are open, the Company will operate 60 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, including the effects of tariffs and/or international trade wars and disruptions to remittances, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. In addition, these risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company considers to be immaterial.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

