PRIDE Industries Recognized Among Top Companies that Hire Veterans

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Industries has been honored as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer. This inaugural award recognizes top companies that hire veterans and are committed to recruiting, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and others in the military community.

"PRIDE Industries has established itself as one of the nation's top veteran employers, with its status as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer," said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. "Their commitment to not just hiring veterans, but then helping them to develop into integral and high-ranking employees, is outstanding and deserves recognition."

VETS Indexes, a firm dedicated to promoting veteran employment, created the award to both recognize and promote innovation in veteran hiring. They chose this year's award recipients based on their performance in five key areas: veteran hiring and recruiting, veteran development and retention, inclusive policies and culture, support for Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse support.

A 501(c)(3) social enterprise, PRIDE Industries is dedicated to creating employment for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, including military veterans.

"PRIDE Industries continues to strengthen our longstanding relationship with veterans and is profoundly appreciative of this recognition," said Major General (Retired) Casey Blake, Chief Operating Officer at PRIDE Industries. "It further validates our unwavering commitment to employing and serving the men and women who have served our country."

PRIDE Industries offers U.S. veterans a welcoming and supportive environment as they work to reach their career goals. The organization has long recruited veterans, and recently launched a Military Translator tool on its website to help veterans identify job opportunities at the company. The Military Translator is just one of multiple services offered by PRIDE Industries, which also provides veterans with paid internships, mentoring programs, a veteran referral bonus program, and a Veteran Employee Resource Group (ERG). The company currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the company and has provided support and services to thousands more.

"PRIDE Industries is proud to be recognized as a 3 Star Employer by VETS Indexes," said Frank Goehringer, Veterans Liaison at PRIDE Industries. "This award really belongs to the veterans, disabled veterans, and their spouses. These dedicated men and women not only volunteered to serve our country, but now continue to contribute by working in the civilian sector of our economy. Veterans truly do represent one of our nation's richest talent pools."

More than 100 organizations submitted completed surveys to participate in the VETS Indexes Employer award process. These included large and small companies, government agencies and departments, and nonprofit groups. Of the organizations who participated in the award process, PRIDE Industries was one of only 20 to receive the VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer recognition.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, we construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products. As the world's first resource for U.S. Military Veterans' themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, unique skill sets and specialized training that U.S. Military Veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support the wellness of our Military Veterans and their families. Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com.

Media Contact

Kat Maudru

916-753-4339

[email protected]

SOURCE PRIDE Industries