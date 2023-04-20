PRIMARK BRINGS VALUE FASHION TO WESTERN NEW YORK SHOPPERS WITH NEW STORE AT BUFFALO'S WALDEN GALLERIA

Welcoming Shoppers on April 20th, International Retailer Continues to Expand Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, today opened a new store at Walden Galleria in Buffalo, New York - the first Primark store in in the western region. This store will serve the greater Buffalo community as well as those in neighboring Canada with more than 34,000 square feet of retail selling space offering quality essentials for the whole family, on-trend fashion, beauty and homewares at affordable prices.

With five existing New York stores, Primark continues its growth in the state, bringing its sought-after shopping experience to western New Yorkers for the first time. This is the Ireland-based retailer's 420th store globally and 17th store in the United States – part of Primark's growth plan to reach 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026.

"'Primania' is spreading across the U.S., as shoppers discover our unbeatable combination of value, quality, and style," said Kevin Tulip, President Primark US. "We are thrilled to continue our expansion in New York with this store in Buffalo, it's an amazing community that understands the importance of one of Primark's core values – being a good neighbor. We've seen this already in the team we've hired and the warm welcome we've received from shoppers eagerly anticipating our arrival. We can't wait to open our doors and show Buffalonians Primark's unique, value-driven offering of fashion and essentials for the whole family."

Opening weekend kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with the store ribbon cutting and will feature family-friendly activities celebrating the ultimate fandom of the Buffalo community throughout the weekend. Primark will host a grand opening tailgate party in the mall starting Thursday through Saturday, with games such as cornhole and Jenga, local DJ Lil Gab spinning tracks, and on Saturday, The Cheesy Chick food truck, offering delicious local treats to those headed into the store. There will also be free giveaways to participating shoppers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Primark has been expanding rapidly across the U.S. and currently operates stores in seven states. From great quality essentials to stand-out style across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, plus beauty, homeware and accessories, there is something for everyone at Primark. To learn more about the brand visit: https://www.primark.com/en-us

About Primark

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 72,000 colleagues across 15 countries in Europe and the U.S. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids', as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences in-store, Primark continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark Cares is its commitment to doing better, every day - making more sustainable products everyone can afford, reducing its impact on the planet and improving the lives of workers. It has made a series of public commitments it plans to work towards and report on progress each year. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain. You can find out about these commitments, and much more, here.

SOURCE Primark