PRIMARK ANNOUNCES A SECOND LEASE SIGNING IN TENNESSEE

Retailer to open a store at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, its second store planned for the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, has announced it will open a new store at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, Tennessee. The store will mark the retailer's second anticipated store in the state, having previously announced a lease signing for a store at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

Primark's Memphis store will offer shoppers the retailer's unique combination of the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, as well as homewares and beauty – all at the affordable prices US customers have come to love. Primark has been expanding across the US and currently operates 25 stores in 10 states, with plans announced to open stores in new states of Michigan and Texas.

"As we continue our expansion plans throughout the southern US, it's clear that shoppers are loving the quality products we offer for the whole family at our competitive price point," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We're thrilled to introduce Wolfchase Galleria shoppers to the 'Primania' firsthand and look forward to building our Memphis teams in the meantime."

"We've continued to see great success as Primark grows our US presence southward," said Jerod Dinkin, Head of Real Estate USA, Primark. "The expansion throughout Tennessee will allow Primark to meet the shopping needs of communities in the state of Tennessee, as well as those nearby in Arkansas and Mississippi. We know Primark will thrive in the Bluff City!"

In preparation for the store opening, Primark's Talent Acquisition team has begun recruiting for store management roles. Retail associate roles will go live on in the fall and all available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers website.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To learn more, please visit: www.primark.com . Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 440 stores globally and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here: corporate.primark.com/en-us.

