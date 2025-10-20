Primark Continues US Expansion Bringing Amazing Prices to Three New Communities in Texas and Illinois Ahead of the Holidays

Openings at Gurnee Mills®, Katy Mills®, and Grapevine Mills®, mark key milestones in Primark's US growth, bringing trend-led, affordable fashion and gifts to more American families this holiday season

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today the upcoming grand openings for three new locations at Simon® properties in Texas and Illinois. These locations and opening dates include:

Momentum continues to build for Primark across the US this year, with Katy Mills® and Grapevine Mills® marking the brand's third and fourth store openings in Texas, following successful debuts at La Plaza™ in McAllen and Cielo VistaTM Mall in El Paso. In Illinois, the opening of Gurnee Mills® further strengthens Primark's Midwest presence. Primark will continue its brand expansion with the recent announcement of four new lease signings across Florida, Georgia and its first entry into Minnesota.

Spanning more than 100,000 total square feet across the three locations, the new stores will introduce shoppers to Primark's signature mix of on-trend fashion, everyday essentials, stylish homeware, and beauty favorites for the whole family – all at the unbeatable prices the brand is known for. With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8, at Primark you can outfit the entire family for less than $50. Shoppers will experience exceptional value at every turn, showing why Primark is quickly becoming a favorite for families who want style, quality, and affordability all in one place.

"We're closing out the year with strong momentum as we continue to expand our footprint across the South and Midwest," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We're thrilled to bring Primark to shoppers in Katy, Grapevine, and Gurnee. These three vibrant retail destinations in Texas and Illinois reflect the incredible demand we're seeing across the country for affordability without sacrifice. As we continue to grow, we remain laser focused on delivering unbeatable value and fashion that fits every family's lifestyle."

In preparation for the three store openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full- and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $15.00 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of continued employment.

"We're delighted to welcome additional Primark locations to our portfolio," said Eric Sadi, Co-President, North America at Simon. "Primark's incredible value and on-trend styles make it a perfect addition to our centers, giving shoppers even more reasons to visit and enjoy the best value fashion experience around."

For each grand opening – November 20 at Katy Mills® and Gurnee Mills®, and December 4 at Grapevine Mills®– Primark will celebrate with a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Shoppers can look forward to live music from local DJs, exciting giveaways, and delicious treats for early arrivals. These new store openings invite families to discover Primark's trend-forward styles at unbeatable prices, just in time for the holiday season. From fashion finds to festive favorites, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at each location, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has 450 stores globally and continues to expand.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here.

