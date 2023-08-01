PRIMARK CONTINUES US EXPANSION, ENTERING MARYLAND ON SEPTEMBER 7

Value Retailer Brings High Quality, Value Fashion to Arundel Mills Shoppers

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland – the first Primark store in the state – on September 7. The store will offer shoppers 36,000 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty – all at affordable prices American customers have come to know and love.

This opening will bring Primark to 430 stores globally, with 21 in the US, bringing "Primania" to more Mid-Atlantic shoppers than ever before. In preparation, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site. Coming to Maryland for the first time, this store is a key piece of the brand's US growth plan to reach 60 US stores by 2026, with another DMV location set to open in 2024 at Tyson's Corner Center in Northern Virginia.

"It has been a difficult few years for American families, and in this challenging economic environment, it has been extremely rewarding to introduce more communities to Primark's unique combination of fashion and affordability as we expand in the US," said Kevin Tulip, President Primark US. "I'm so excited to be opening our first store in the state of Maryland and hope that shoppers in the DMV region will visit us and find their new go-to destination for this season's styles at affordable prices that will delight even the most price-conscious shoppers."

With denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4.50, there is something for everyone at Primark and US shoppers have noticed. With back-to-school on the horizon, this opening comes at the perfect time. Savvy parents can outfit their kids head-to-toe for an entire season without breaking the bank, including outerwear, notebooks, backpacks, and more. Shoppers can also expect some of the fun collaborations that the brand is known for globally, including collections with Barbie The Movie, Disney, NBA and Netflix.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at Arundel Mills, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the planet and support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design and halving carbon emissions across its value chain.

