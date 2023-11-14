PRIMARK ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LEASES IN TEXAS

Retailer to Open Stores in McAllen and El Paso, representing its entry into the largest state in the continental U.S.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced today the intent to expand in the state of Texas – a new state for the brand – starting in McAllen and El Paso with leases signed at La Plaza Mall and Cielo Vista Mall.

Each store will boast over 37,000 square feet, bringing "Primania" to Texas shoppers for the first time ever. These new stores will offer the retailer's unique combination of the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty – all at the affordable prices US customers have come to love.

"As we work towards our goal of opening 60 stores in the US by 2026, the southern US shows great promise for Primark. Recognizing the potential in this new market, we couldn't be more excited to announce our plans for La Plaza and Cielo Vista Mall shoppers," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "Our offerings continue to resonate strongly with US customers, and this expansion will bring the affordable fashion, beauty, and accessories that families love to a completely new region. We can't wait for Texans to experience 'Primania' firsthand."

The expansion into these two locations in Texas will enable Primark to meet the shopping needs of the McAllen and El Paso communities, as well as communities close by in New Mexico and Mexico. To support its growth across southern states like Texas, Primark will open a new distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We've seen great success as we've continued Primark's US growth southward, even expanding our store footprint at Sawgrass Mills in Florida due to demand," said Jerod Dinkin, Head of Real Estate, Primark. "We knew as we continued expansion that Texas was the right market for us, considering the population size and demographic, shopper behavior, and recognizing the state's strong mall presence. We anticipate Primark will thrive in Texas."

In addition to expanding to a new shopper market, Primark looks forward to building its team in Texas. In preparation for upcoming openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site

There is something for everyone at Primark, making shopping for the whole family easy. In addition to trending fashions, essentials, homewares and more, shoppers can also expect some of the fun collaborations that the brand is known for globally. Some of Primark's most popular collections with US shoppers have been:

  • Rita Ora X Primark, a new fashion collection which brings together global superstar Rita Ora's creative vision with her long-time love of Primark with prices starting at just $5.
  • Primark's Disney range which spans across departments with tees starting at $5.
  • NBA gear for your favorite teams across the US with prices starting at $14.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com.

Primark shoppers are now able to opt in to email communications. Sign up here to stay updated on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026. By the end of 2023, Primark will have 24 stores across the U.S. with plans to expand to over 60 locations by 2026, to find your local Primark in the US visit here.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the planet and support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain.

