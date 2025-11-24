Primark Lands in Miami: New Dolphin Mall Store Opens December 16

The international retailer will debut at Miami's premier outlet destination, giving more local shoppers access to Primark's unmatched value and trend-driven styles

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today its last grand store opening of 2025 at Dolphin Mall in Miami, Fla. This marks Primark's entrance into the Miami retail market and further strengthens the brand's growing presence across Florida, where it currently operates stores at Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise and The Florida Mall, Orlando, with two additional locations slated to open in 2026 at Brandon Exchange, Brandon and Vineland Premium Outlets, Orlando. Beyond Florida, Primark is continuing its brand expansion momentum with the recent announcement of three new store openings across Illinois and Texas to close out the year.

Located in Miami's largest outlet destination and spanning more than 33,700 square feet, the new store will introduce Miami and local Sweetwater shoppers to Primark's signature mix of on-trend fashion, everyday essentials, stylish homeware, and beauty favorites for the whole family -- all at the unbeatable prices the brand is known for. Shoppers will find incredible value across every aisle, reinforcing why Primark has quickly become a go-to destination for families across the US who want style without compromise.

"We're pleased to continue making strides in expanding our presence across Florida, following our successful openings in Sunrise and Orlando," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We can't wait to enter the Miami market to bring that same 'Primania' excitement to more Floridians during the height of the holiday season."

In preparation for the opening, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full- and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $15.00 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of continued employment.

For the grand opening, Primark will be rolling out a packed schedule of fun for the whole family starting Tuesday, December 16. Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats for early arrivals. The Dolphin Mall opening invites families to stock up on holiday styles, family PJs and more to find festive looks for the whole family. It also serves as a perfect stop to accomplish last-minute gift shopping to deliver holiday magic at value prices.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Primark is also giving back by donating $250,000 in gift packs to local charities across its store communities this Christmas. Working with local partners, Primark will offer selected bundles of clothing and festival essentials to folks who need them most this season.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at Dolphin Mall, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 470 stores across 18 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

