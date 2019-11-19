Primark Partnership With Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker Will "Share the Joy" With All

The partnership helps bring to life Primark's holiday campaign, Share the Joy, by encouraging families and friends alike to join in the festive cheer at the retailer's three Boston-area locations, where they will experience the holiday magic of Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker . Together, the two companies have joined forces and become long-term partners with an extensive three-year sponsorship deal.

"We are grateful to Primark for sponsoring Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker for the next three years and helping to bring the joy of Boston's beloved holiday tradition to all throughout the holiday season," said Mikko Nissinen, artistic director of Boston Ballet.

Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker opens November 29 with performances through December 29 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. The critically-acclaimed production includes choreography by Mikko Nissinen, sets and costumes by award-winning designer Robert Perdziola, and soaring music by Tchaikovsky.

Best known for amazing fashion and gifts at amazing prices, Primark will host several events for families and children of all ages featuring characters from The Nutcracker, photo opportunities, and various holiday-themed activities.

November 21 ( 5:00PM ): Downtown Crossing Holiday Window Unveiling (10 Summer Street , Boston )

( ): Downtown Crossing Holiday Window Unveiling (10 , ) December 7 ( 1:00 - 4:00PM ): Primark at Burlington Mall Share the Joy Celebration

( ): Primark at Burlington Mall Celebration December 8 ( 1:00 - 4:00PM ): Primark at South Shore Plaza Share the Joy Celebration

( ): Primark at South Shore Plaza Celebration December 14 ( 2:00 - 6:00PM ): Primark Downtown Crossing Nutcracker Parade and Share the Joy Celebration (in-store activities will take place rain or shine)

"We are delighted to partner with Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker again this season, and for years to come," said a Primark spokesperson. "Through this long-term collaboration Primark not only has the privilege of supporting a Boston cultural mainstay, but also enabling our customers and colleagues alike to 'share the joy' and experience festive family-friendly events throughout our stores."

"We applaud Primark's commitment to the arts and its partnership with Boston Ballet throughout the holiday season," said Rosemarie Sansone, president and CEO of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. "Primark's successful outreach program has made the joy of experiencing The Nutcracker possible for its customers through its ticket giveaways and outdoor pop-up events expanding this popular holiday tradition," Sansone added.

Primark, a retail company that first opened its doors in Dublin, Ireland in 1969, has been a popular shopping destination in Boston for the past five years. As the US flagship, the Boston Downtown Crossing location boasts four expansive floors with unique style options for the whole family including men, women, kids, beauty, home and intimate apparel. With incredible selection and affordable prices, Primark opens each day with the message that everyone in the Boston community is invited. This message of inclusivity is what sets Primark apart from other retailers and makes them a "feel good" destination for holiday shopping. Primark's partnership with Boston Ballet aligns with their long history of supporting organizations in the communities in which they operate, both in the US and around the globe, including UNICEF, ILGA World, and Cradles to Crayons Boston.

More information on the holiday events and partnership can be found at www.primark.com/nutcracker and for more information on Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker, visit www.bostonballet.org/nutcracker .

ABOUT PRIMARK

Primark is an international retailer that offers the latest fashion, beauty and homeware at the best value; put simply, Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices. First established in Dublin in 1969, we currently have over 370 stores, with over 15 million square foot of selling space, across 12 countries: the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, the US, Italy and Slovenia. We employ over 75,000 people and in our last financial year (FY 18/19) we opened 15 stores creating over 4,500 new jobs and received over 42,000 job applications for these stores.

People often ask how we can offer great products while keeping prices so low. It's because we run Primark a bit differently to other businesses. We do very little advertising, so no big TV ads. Only selling our products in-store – so no online shopping or delivery network, and always saving on the small stuff – like simple hangers and price tags to keep costs low. That means we can offer great prices while always taking care of the things that really matter. We have been working hard for many years to make sure our products are made with care and respect for workers' rights and the environment. The work of Primark's Environmental Sustainability team, made up of over 110 experts, based in key sourcing countries covers a wide range of issue from the sourcing of raw materials such as cotton, the environmental impact of manufacturing processes in factories, and checking the standards we expect in our supply chain are being met. More information on Primark's ethical trade and environmental sustainability programmes can be found on our website here.

ABOUT BOSTON BALLET

Since 1963, Boston Ballet's internationally acclaimed performances of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballets, combined with a dedication to world-class dance education and community initiatives, have made the institution a leader in its field, with a 56-year history of promoting excellence and access to dance.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Executive Director Meredith (Max) Hodges, the Company maintains a diverse repertoire, ranging from full-length ballets to new works by some of today's finest choreographers. Boston Ballet's second company, Boston Ballet II, is comprised of dancers who gain experience by performing with the Company and independently, presenting special programs to audiences throughout the Northeast.

Boston Ballet School, the official school of Boston Ballet, has a long-standing dedication to providing exceptional dance education and ballet training to students across three studios in Boston, Newton, and the North Shore. Led by Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Director Margaret Tracey, the School reaches more than 5,000 students (toddler to adult) each year through its five core programs: Pre-Professional Program, Classical Ballet Program, Children's Program, Adaptive Dance Program, and Adult Dance Program.

Boston Ballet's Education and Community Initiatives provide programming, events, and activities that connect the community to dance. Community programs reach more than 4,000 individuals in Boston and the surrounding communities each year through Citydance, ECI on Location, workshops, and trainings.

