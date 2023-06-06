PRIMARK TO BRING VALUE FASHION TO MARYLAND WITH OPENING AT ARUNDEL MILLS

Retailer Bolsters People & Culture Team to Support Expanding Employee Base Across the U.S.

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, has announced it will open a new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland - the first Primark store in the state. Primark will have 36,000 square feet of retail selling space at Arundel Mills offering the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and gifts - all at affordable prices customers love. Primark plans to open its doors at Arundel Mills summer 2023.

To support its growth, Primark has hired Tanesha Carter as Head of Talent Acquisition. With 20 years of human resources experience, Carter has deep knowledge across all facets of the talent cycle including talent attraction, employer value proposition, talent acquisition, and talent retention. Carter joins Primark from IKEA, where she held various roles in human resources. In anticipation of the Arundel Mills opening, Carter and the Talent Acquisition team are searching for retail leaders to fill critical roles including roles in Retail Management, People & Culture and Visual Merchandising. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site. The Primark Recruitment Center in Hanover, Maryland opens today, June 6th and will be located near Victoria's Secret.

"With our expansion in the US well underway, it was critical to have the right leader in place to build our store teams," said John Hadeed, VP People & Culture, US. "I'm thrilled to welcome Tanesha to Primark and support her as we expand into new cities and states all over the country. We look forward to opening our recruitment center and meeting the people that make up Hanover so we can bring Primark to Arundel Mills in a way that best serves Maryland."

Primark has been expanding rapidly across the U.S. and currently operates 17 stores in 7 states. From great quality essentials to stand-out style across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, plus beauty, homeware and accessories, there is something for everyone at Primark and U.S. shoppers have noticed. With thousands of people lining up for store openings across the country, 'Primania' is spreading.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the planet and support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design and halving carbon emissions across its value chain.

