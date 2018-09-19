Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Epiomic Epidemiology Markets, 2018-2028 - Focus on 23 Key Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Forecast In 23 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) are a group of inherited genetic disorders of the genes governing the immune system. PIDs are a group of more than 200 rare, chronic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly. Some types of PID affect a single part of the immune system while others may affect one or more components of the system. The result is a compensatory, often exaggerated and chronic inflammatory response by less effective alternative immune pathways, which damage not only infected cells but also surrounding tissue.



This report provides the current prevalent population for PID across 23 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Turkey, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, PID patients grouped by disease classification have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for PID include:

Severe Congenital Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Recurrent or persistent infections

Allergic manifestations

Respiratory diseases

Organ problems

Developmental delay

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Features Of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

