Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 17.2% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

News provided by

DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

31 Oct, 2023, 17:01 ET

The overall market of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is expected to boost due to the expected launch of emerging therapy in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, primary sclerosing cholangitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market size was found to be USD 113 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant 17.2% CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).
  • As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PSC in the 7MM were around 53K in 2022, out of which the US accounted for about 30K cases. These cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).
  • Leading primary sclerosing cholangitis companies such as Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Albireo, IPSEN, and others are developing novel primary sclerosing cholangitis drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years.
  • Some key therapies for primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment include PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major primary sclerosing cholangitis market share @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic condition that gradually damages the bile ducts. In individuals with PSC, inflammation and scarring obstruct the bile ducts, causing bile to accumulate in the liver. Over time, this accumulation damages liver cells and can lead to cirrhosis. Common initial symptoms of PSC include fatigue, abdominal discomfort, itching (pruritus), and jaundice due to bile duct blockage. Additional symptoms may encompass malaise, abdominal pain, nausea, dark urine, pale stools, unintentional weight loss, and an enlarged liver or spleen. Diagnosing PSC involves assessing the patient's medical history, clinical symptoms, liver function through tests like alkaline phosphatase (ALP), gamma-glutamyl transferase (γGT), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), bilirubin, and albumin, as well as blood tests while ruling out other potential conditions. Hepatobiliary system imaging methods are also employed, including ultrasonography, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), and ultrasound. In some cases, a liver biopsy may be necessary.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The primary sclerosing cholangitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current primary sclerosing cholangitis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. 

The primary sclerosing cholangitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
  • Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
  • Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Symptom-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
  • Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 

The management of PSC patients relies on a multidisciplinary approach, necessitating a specialized team with diverse skills. Given the absence of conclusive evidence, clinical practice is largely guided by expert opinions and local expertise. Due to the unpredictable nature of PSC, regular follow-up at specialized centers can greatly benefit patients, as can engagement with support groups. Despite numerous pharmacotherapy trials conducted over several decades, establishing a safe and effective medical treatment has proven elusive. In cases of severe complications, liver transplantation is an option for select PSC patients, with generally positive outcomes. Treatment strategies focus on addressing individual symptoms and slowing the progression of the condition.

Various antibiotics, including vancomycin, metronidazole, and tetracycline, were examined to explore the connection between systemic and mucosal inflammation. Regrettably, there is insufficient evidence to endorse the use of vancomycin or any other antibiotics as a treatment for PSC liver disease without cholangitis. Different antimicrobial agents have been employed and researched for PSC management, such as rifaximin, tetracycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and OVT, yielding inconclusive outcomes. Off-label choices for alleviating cholestatic pruritus comprise the use of rifampicin, an antibiotic targeting the pregnane X receptor, opioid antagonists such as naltrexone and naloxone, and the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) sertraline.

To know more about primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment, visit @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Drugs 

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies and Companies

  • PLN-74809 (bexotegrast): Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
  • CM-101: Chemomab Therapeutics
  • HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma
  • Norursodeoxycholic acid: Dr. Falk Pharma
  • Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals
  • Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics
  • Elafibranor: Ipsen/Genfit
  • A3907: Albireo/IPSEN

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for primary sclerosing cholangitis @ Drugs for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment 

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market are expected to change in the coming years. The growing array of treatments in development shows great promise, with many candidates currently in advanced clinical trials, and a few demonstrating effectiveness in phase II trials. The pursuit of combination therapies that address various facets of PSC pathogenesis is crucial to attaining clinical success.

Furthermore, the primary sclerosing cholangitis pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the primary sclerosing cholangitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market. Late-phase clinical trials and the development of treatments for PSC have proven challenging, as several emerging drugs have shown disappointing efficacy outcomes that may hinder their progress. Numerous clinical trials have fallen short of their goals, possibly due to the disease's elusive root cause and suboptimal trial designs.

Moreover, primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the primary sclerosing cholangitis market growth.

Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size in 2022

USD 113 Million

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Albireo, IPSEN, and others

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies

PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about primary sclerosing cholangitis drugs in development @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Key Insights

2.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Introduction

3.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment and Management

7.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Marketed Drugs

10.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Drugs

11.

Seven Major Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Analysis

12.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Outlook

13.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14.

KOL Views

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

SWOT Analysis

17.

Appendix

18.

DelveInsight Capabilities

19.

Disclaimer

20.

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key primary sclerosing cholangitis companies, including Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic, among others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted primary sclerosing cholangitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PSC companies, including Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Future Medicine, Ohara Pharmaceutical, Zydus Cadila, MYR Pharma, Selecta Biosciences, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PSC companies, including CymaBay Therapeutics, Zydus Therapeutics, Genfit, GlaxoSmithKline, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Gannex Pharma, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Also from this source

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market to Showcase Positive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players - MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market to Showcase Positive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players - MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics

DelveInsight's Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, generalized ...
Pompe Disease Market to Exhibit Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Sanofi, Spark Therapeutics

Pompe Disease Market to Exhibit Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Sanofi, Spark Therapeutics

DelveInsight's Pompe Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Pompe disease emerging...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.