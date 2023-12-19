Primavera Capital Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

News provided by

Primavera Capital Group

19 Dec, 2023, 01:46 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Capital ("Primavera"), an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment dedicated to creating sustainable markets. This reaffirms Primavera's continued commitment as one of the leading investors in climate action.

Recognizing the importance of the net-zero transition, Primavera prioritizes ESG considerations in its investment cycle from the initial screening of potential investees to internal investigations into portfolio companies' sustainability efforts. By incorporating ESG factors into its investment and ownership decisions, Primavera's investment approach echoes PRI's six principles to achieve sustainable growth and build long-lasting value for the environment and society.

As a new signatory to the PRI, Primavera joins a prominent global network with nearly 5,400 asset owners, asset managers and service providers who share the common vision of fostering a more responsible financial landscape.

"Primavera Capital shares PRI's commitment to contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. Becoming a PRI signatory attests to our long-standing commitment for promoting socially impactful investment practices and contributing to the global fight against the climate crisis while delivering superior returns to our investment partners," said Fred Hu, Founder and CEO of Primavera Capital.

Primavera has made numerous strategic investments in forward-thinking businesses that promote carbon neutrality. Key recent investments in the renewable energy and green technology space include world-leading green-tech company Envision, premier EV manufacturer Xpeng, and solid-state battery leader ProLogium Technology.

About Primavera Capital Group

Primavera Capital is an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Palo Alto and Singapore. Primavera manages both USD and RMB funds for prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, corporations and family offices around the world. As of November 2023, Primavera Capital has invested in more than 100 high-growth and leading companies in sectors including consumer retail, digital technology, carbon neutrality, advanced manufacturing, medical and healthcare, corporate services, financial services, etc. For more information, please visit www.primavera-capital.com.

Also from this source

Primavera Capital Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

Primavera Capital ("Primavera"), an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.