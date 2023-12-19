Primavera Capital Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Capital ("Primavera"), an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment dedicated to creating sustainable markets. This reaffirms Primavera's continued commitment as one of the leading investors in climate action.

Recognizing the importance of the net-zero transition, Primavera prioritizes ESG considerations in its investment cycle from the initial screening of potential investees to internal investigations into portfolio companies' sustainability efforts. By incorporating ESG factors into its investment and ownership decisions, Primavera's investment approach echoes PRI's six principles to achieve sustainable growth and build long-lasting value for the environment and society.

As a new signatory to the PRI, Primavera joins a prominent global network with nearly 5,400 asset owners, asset managers and service providers who share the common vision of fostering a more responsible financial landscape.

"Primavera Capital shares PRI's commitment to contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. Becoming a PRI signatory attests to our long-standing commitment for promoting socially impactful investment practices and contributing to the global fight against the climate crisis while delivering superior returns to our investment partners," said Fred Hu, Founder and CEO of Primavera Capital.

Primavera has made numerous strategic investments in forward-thinking businesses that promote carbon neutrality. Key recent investments in the renewable energy and green technology space include world-leading green-tech company Envision, premier EV manufacturer Xpeng, and solid-state battery leader ProLogium Technology.

About Primavera Capital Group

Primavera Capital is an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Palo Alto and Singapore. Primavera manages both USD and RMB funds for prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, corporations and family offices around the world. As of November 2023, Primavera Capital has invested in more than 100 high-growth and leading companies in sectors including consumer retail, digital technology, carbon neutrality, advanced manufacturing, medical and healthcare, corporate services, financial services, etc. For more information, please visit www.primavera-capital.com.

SOURCE Primavera Capital Group