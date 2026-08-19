Primax Tymphany Group Advances Intelligent Robotics and Automation with AI Sensor Fusion at Automation Taipei 2026

From sensing modules to complete robot systems — Primax Tymphany Group's advances commercial deployment of Edge AI Sensor Fusion across food service and smart manufacturing

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Tymphany Group is showcasing its Edge AI Sensor Fusion applications in robotics and intelligent automation at Automation Taipei 2026, Taiwan's largest industrial automation exhibition. Under the theme "Bring Intelligent Automation Experience to Life," the Group is demonstrating integrated capabilities spanning AI sensing, edge computing, and intelligent robotics — helping global customers accelerate next-generation intelligent product development and volume production.

AI Sensor Fusion: Integrated Capabilities from Perception to System Application

Primax Tymphany Group's AI Sensor Fusion architecture integrates AI vision, acoustics, and Edge AI computing — extending through to robot system design, system integration, and volume manufacturing to form a complete capability from perception and computing through to system-level application. Through modular design and system integration capabilities, the Group can flexibly provide customers with individual sensing modules, subsystems, or complete solutions — helping simplify supply chains, shorten development cycles, and accelerate the commercialization of intelligent robotics and automation products.

Autonomous Delivery Robots: From Market Trials to Commercial Rollout

To address labor shortages and operational efficiency demands in food service, Primax Tymphany Group is advancing the commercialization of its autonomous delivery robot, with market trials already underway with customers in Japan and South Korea and the first mass-production rollout expected in 2027. Designed for the space-constrained, complex-traffic environments typical of Asian food service settings, the robot integrates AI vision, multi-sensor fusion positioning, and Edge AI computing — enabling real-time environmental sensing, autonomous navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance even in aisles as narrow as 45 cm. The Group is demonstrating these capabilities through live scenarios at the exhibition.

Paired with DishUp AI for meal verification and order confirmation, the solution connects the complete workflow from meal confirmation and dispatch through to autonomous delivery — helping food service operators reduce manual workload, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service quality.

Industrial AMR: Modular Design for Factory and Logistics Applications

The Group is showcasing its factory delivery AMR, highlighting its full-system design and module integration capabilities. Built on a modular architecture with interchangeable upper modules, the platform can be rapidly configured for different factory operations and logistics tasks. The AMR integrates AI vision-based person-following and human-machine interaction alongside acoustic sensing — strengthening perception and interaction in complex factory environments and demonstrating vertical integration strengths from sensing and AI computing through to full robot systems.

Smart Manufacturing Inspection: Vision and Acoustic Intelligence

Vision Edge AI monitors product appearance, workflow compliance, and process anomalies through real-time image analysis — improving inspection efficiency and quality consistency. Acoustic Edge AI analyzes equipment sounds and vibration signals, transforming experience-dependent judgment into quantifiable quality indicators and strengthening anomaly early-warning and process quality management. Together, vision and acoustic intelligence extend Edge AI beyond single-point inspection toward real-time sensing and intelligent decision-making across the manufacturing floor.

Through its ODM+ one-stop integration model, the Group supports customers from sensing modules through to system integration and mass production — reducing development complexity and shortening the path from concept to scalable deployment.

"Automation Taipei is an important moment for us to demonstrate how Edge AI Sensor Fusion is creating new possibilities for robotics and intelligent automation in the real world," said Jack Pan, Chairman, Primax Tymphany Group. "As AI moves deeper into physical environments, the convergence of multi-sensor data and Edge AI will become an important driving force behind the next generation of intelligent devices and automation. Built on Taiwan-developed AI Sensor Fusion technology and combining Primax's vision and Edge AI strengths with Tymphany's acoustic expertise, we leverage the Group's ODM+ one-stop integration capabilities to help global customers accelerate product innovation and intelligent application deployment. From food service in Japan and Korea to industrial logistics and smart manufacturing, we are bringing AI Sensor Fusion into more real-world environments — making intelligent automation not just visible, but truly deployable and value-creating — realizing our theme, 'Bring Intelligent Automation Experience to Life.'"

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) and Edge AI solutions, with deep expertise in vision, audio, interaction and intelligent edge technologies. Through its ODM+ approach and Mega Supplier capabilities, the Group delivers scalable platforms and end-to-end solutions spanning key modules, system integration, and complete product ecosystems — helping global customers realize and accelerate AI-powered product development across conferencing, gaming, safety & security, automotive, robotics and industrial applications. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," Primax Tymphany Group transforms advanced technologies into meaningful real-world experiences. Visit: https://www.primax.com.tw/en/group

SOURCE Primax Electronics