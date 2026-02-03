Primax Tymphany Group to Showcase AI Sensor Fusion-Driven Conferencing and Professional Audio Systems at ISE 2026

Highlighting System-Level Integration and Key Building Blocks, and Celebrating Peerless' 100-Year Legacy

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Electronics Ltd., together with Tymphany and Peerless, today announced its participation at ISE 2026, where the Primax Tymphany Group will showcase how AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) is enabling smarter, more integrated conferencing and professional audio experiences through system-level innovation.

As the Pro AV industry evolves toward AI-enabled and multi-sensory experiences, Primax Tymphany Group is advancing AISF by unifying audio, vision, interface, and edge intelligence to support more responsive performance in real-world environments. By bringing multiple sensing inputs together at the edge, AISF helps enable more natural interactions, improved reliability, and faster integration for partners developing next-generation solutions.

At ISE 2026, the Group will highlight a portfolio of AISF-ready building blocks designed to help partners accelerate product development—from key sensing modules to system-level design support—enabling a more efficient path from concept to application-ready solutions. Visitors will also explore how the Group's integrated approach supports scalable product design across different conferencing and professional audio use cases

The Group's professional audio foundation is anchored by Tymphany's system-level audio technologies and reinforced by Peerless's transducer engineering expertise. In 2026, Peerless marks its 100-year milestone, reflecting a century of acoustic innovation that continues to shape high-performance, scalable audio system design.

"ISE is where you really get a sense of where Pro AV technology is heading," said Phil McPhee, General Manager of Tymphany. "We're excited to connect with partners in Barcelona, exchange ideas, and explore how AI and multi-sensory design are shaping smarter systems, and how the Primax Group can help enable what's next."

At the Primax Group booth, visitors will also explore key building blocks behind AI-enabled, multi-sensory solutions, including camera modules and supporting system components. Partners interested in a deeper discussions are welcome to book a session at the booth or contact the Primax team in advance to arrange a dedicated experience.

The Primax Tymphany Group will exhibit at ISE 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 3–6, 2026, at Booth 1C-300.

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) solution, driven by deep expertise and strong vertical integration across vision, audio, interface, and edge AI. Spanning from key modules to full systems and product ecosystems, the Group accelerates the adoption of AISF through seamless integration of these core technologies. Through its ODM+ approach and Mega Supplier capabilities, Primax Tymphany Group delivers scalable platforms and end-to-end solutions across applications including safety and security, automotive, conferencing solutions, PC peripherals, robotics, and wearable devices. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," the Group works closely with global partners to transform advanced technologies into smarter, more intuitive products — creating meaningful experiences for the people who use them.

Visit: new.primax.com.tw/en

About Tymphany

Tymphany is a renowned audio design and manufacturing powerhouse that specializes in consumer audio, professional audio, conference systems, automotive audio, and component business. The company's unique 5-in-1 holistic integrates transducer, amplifier, DSP/software, acoustic system design and mechanical solutions to create best-in-class audio systems. With vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing facilities spanning Europe, the USA, and Asia, 6000 highly skilled employees, and 700 engineers, Tymphany continuously pushes the edge of technology to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Visit: https://www.tymphany.com/





About Peerless

Founded in 1926, Peerless is a name synonymous with acoustic excellence and a key component brand under Tymphany. With nearly 100 years of engineering heritage, Peerless provides certified transducers, audio modules, and licensed software as modular solutions that empower engineers worldwide to create highly innovative loudspeaker products.

Visit: https://peerless-audio.com/

SOURCE Primax Electronics