Prime Data Centers and Lambda Partner to Power the Next Era of Superintelligence with AI-Optimized Infrastructure in Southern California

The partnership combines Prime's next-generation data center design with Lambda's AI cloud platform to deliver the infrastructure needed to power superintelligence-scale workloads. Together, Prime and Lambda are enabling enterprises, research institutions, and AI-native companies to train and deploy increasingly complex models quickly and at scale.

"Scaling advanced models requires infrastructure built for frontier AI workloads," said Ken Patchett, VP, Data Center Infrastructure at Lambda. "This partnership represents a critical step in Lambda's mission to empower organizations to realize the full potential of AI. This deployment at LAX01 with Prime exemplifies how strategic collaboration can turn ambitious AI visions into operational reality, enabling researchers and enterprises to focus on what matters most: building breakthrough AI applications while Lambda pushes the limits of infrastructure deployment speed, scale, and complexity."

The city's first AI-ready data center, referred to as LAX01, delivers 33 MW of critical power across 242,000 square feet and six data halls, engineered for high-density, GPU-accelerated environments. Lambda will initially lease a portion of the facility representing 21 MW of power.

With Lambda, organizations can get complete AI factories that integrate dense power, air or liquid cooling, and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs into a single system designed for peak AI performance. Lambda's infrastructure at LAX01 is engineered to support the most demanding AI applications, from generative AI and autonomous systems to predictive analytics in healthcare, finance, robotics, and entertainment, while providing flexibility and scalability for future AI workloads.

"The race toward superintelligence is reshaping infrastructure requirements across every industry," said Michael Wall, Executive Vice President, Product Delivery for Prime Data Centers. "By combining Prime's purpose-built facilities with Lambda's GPU-dense compute platform, we're working to give businesses the foundation they need to build and deploy the next generation of AI models — faster, more efficiently and at massive scale."

Prime's Product Delivery team worked in full partnership with Lambda to accelerate every stage of delivery, including design optimization, parallel permitting, and phased construction to compress schedules without compromising quality or safety. "Working shoulder to shoulder with Lambda's technical leadership, Prime coordinated power integration for Lambda's GPU rack deployment to bring the first AI data halls online in the area ahead of local market expectations," added Wall. "This project is a clear example of Prime's ability to move with urgency and precision – aligning its delivery model around customer outcomes and enabling cutting-edge AI workloads at unprecedented speed."

"Southern California is fast emerging as a hub for AI innovation, and this deployment will accelerate that growth," said Leticia Lopez, Mayor of Vernon, CA. "Welcoming Lambda to Prime's LAX01 facility brings cutting-edge AI capabilities to our region, creating new opportunities for businesses and research institutions to scale transformative technologies that will shape the future. The city is proud that its own utility, Vernon Public Utilities, has the full electrical availability to support LAX01's power needs."

The collaboration underscores a broader industry shift toward infrastructure optimized for AI. With compute requirements for state-of-the-art models doubling every few months, traditional data center designs are no longer sufficient. Prime's facilities are engineered from the ground up for AI, delivering the power, cooling, and network capacity designed for low-latency, high-efficiency performance as models grow more complex.

"AI adoption is entering a new era where compute capacity becomes the limiting factor to growth," continued Wall. "Our work with Lambda will provide enterprises access to the infrastructure they need to train and deploy superintelligence-level models without compromise."

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a leading international developer and owner of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, designed to power the future of AI, high-performance computing and digital transformation. Prime has a four-gigawatt pipeline of power across top-tier markets in the U.S. and Europe, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Berlin, Frankfurt and Madrid. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and sustainability, Prime delivers custom digital infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of today's technology innovators. For more information, visit Prime Data Centers and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Lambda

Lambda , The Superintelligence Cloud, builds supercomputers for training & inference.

From prototyping to serving hundreds of millions of users in production, Lambda's cloud is the underlying infrastructure that powers AI. We were founded in 2012 by ML engineers published at NeurIPS & ICCV.

Lambda's mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give everyone in America the power of superintelligence. One person, one GPU.

