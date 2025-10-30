Prime Data Centers Appoints Donncha Ó Tuama as Chief Legal Officer and Michael Hildebrand as Senior Vice President of Product Delivery, North America

Company strengthens global leadership team to support continued expansion and operational excellence across AI-ready data center portfolio

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a leading international developer and operator of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, today announced two additions to its leadership team: Donncha Ó Tuama as Chief Legal Officer and Michael Hildebrand as Senior Vice President of Product Delivery, North America. Together, they will help shape Prime's next chapter, driving innovation and project delivery across its expanding data center portfolio.

Donncha Ó Tuama, Chief Legal Officer, Prime Data Centers Michael Hildebrand, Senior Vice President of Product Delivery, North America, Prime Data Centers

"Prime is scaling rapidly to meet the demands of an AI-driven world," said Nicholas Laag, founder and CEO of Prime Data Centers. "Donncha and Michael bring deep experience and proven leadership that will strengthen our ability to grow and continue building the infrastructure that enables our customers to innovate without limits. Their leadership will be instrumental as we expand our global footprint and deliver AI and HPC capacity at scale."

Ó Tuama joins Prime with more than 15 years of international legal experience. He has managed legal, commercial and risk strategy for hyperscale data center projects across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC with over 500 MW of critical IT capacity delivered and over 1GW of development pipeline secured. Ó Tuama's expertise spans the entire data center lifecycle – from land acquisition and power procurement, through leasing, financing, construction, and operational facilities management.

Before joining Prime, Ó Tuama served as General Counsel at Yondr Group, where he led the legal aspects of hyperscale developments and strategic partnerships, and oversaw the company's $5.8 billion sale to Digital Bridge. Prior to Yondr, he spent over a decade at top-tier law firms in the United States and Europe. As Chief Legal Officer, Ó Tuama will lead Prime's global legal and compliance strategy, supporting the company's continued expansion and execution of mission-critical data center projects worldwide.

"The opportunity to join a leadership team that combines entrepreneurial agility, solution-based thinking and operational rigor was what drew me to Prime," said Ó Tuama. "My priority is to build the legal and commercial frameworks that allow Prime to move decisively, manage risk effectively, and deliver next-generation data center solutions for our customers around the world."

Hildebrand brings a deep track record of operational excellence and large-scale project delivery to Prime, backed by more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing operations and large project delivery. Before joining Prime, he held senior roles at Tesla, where he oversaw design and construction of the company's Nevada Semi Assembly factory, one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world, and at Eli Lilly where he had oversight of global capital construction programs for highly technical drug product and white room facilities. In his new role, Hildebrand will oversee the execution of Prime's data center projects from design through delivery, ensuring consistency, sustainability and quality across all North American deployments.

"Having led complex builds in advanced manufacturing environments, I understand what it takes to deliver mission-critical facilities on time and to exacting standards," said Hildebrand. "I look forward to applying that discipline to Prime's growing portfolio and ensuring every project meets the reliability and performance expectations our customers demand."

To learn more about careers at Prime Data Centers, visit https://primedatacenters.com/careers/

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a leading international developer and owner of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, designed to power the future of AI, high-performance computing and digital transformation. Prime has four gigawatts of operational and planned capacity across top-tier markets in the U.S. and Europe, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Austin, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and Nordics. With a focus on scalability, adaptability, and sustainability, Prime delivers custom digital infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of today's technology innovators. For more information, visit Prime Data Centers and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Prime Data Centers