Prime Data Centers Announces 8MW Data Center at McClellan Park, Sacramento

Prime chose Sacramento because it is a smart alternative for San Francisco Bay Area companies that are looking for a safer, more secure location at a much lower cost and within driving distance (90 miles from Silicon Valley). Sacramento is the perfect location for backup and Disaster Recovery replication with minimal transmission-induced latency. Unlike locations along major fault lines in Oregon and Nevada, Sacramento sits in a seismically inert region.

The McClellan Business Park within Sacramento was chosen for several critical reasons. It is the only data center in the Sacramento valley above the 500-year floodplain. In addition, the partnership with the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) offers prospective tenants one of the most stable, robust and green power options on the West coast. Prime tenants can take advantage of unique pricing concessions from SMUD, not offered to other locations, which are passed directly to the customer. Finally, the McClellan Business Park offers pricing and tax advantages to enable the company to forecast pricing which is ~ 20% lower than the competition.

"This is a major win for our region. Prime offers unique services to help companies scale their critical IT infrastructure quickly, in one of the most stable and cost-effective regions in the Western U.S. With the decision to locate at McClellan, which offers them a turn-key experience as well as reliable, affordable green power options from SMUD - you can't go wrong. The Greater Sacramento region is quickly becoming California's next tech hub," says the CEO and President of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council Barry Broome.

The Sacramento region is home to more than 2.5 million people and is in the process of a renaissance led by local business and political leaders. The McClellan Business Park is a cornerstone of that growth strategy, and the perfect location for this type of robust data center campus.

"Prime is uniquely positioned to offer the customer security with massive savings over traditional wholesale co-lo. In addition to the SMUD, Federal, and State of California tax incentives, Prime has created a 'Partnership as a Service' offering which enables larger customers to outsource the execution risk, with the added benefit of being able to capitalize on their lease through ownership. This provides a level of ownership of the physical space they occupy on equal footing with Prime. This option creates complete pricing and business alignment with our customer, with all the economic advantages of traditional real-estate ownership without the need to manage any facilities. This is the perfect Private Cloud for those customers not able or willing to use Public Cloud offerings. Prime handles all the real estate related work and O&M tailored to the customers' needs and design," said Nicholas Laag, CEO and Founding Partner at Prime Data Centers.

About Prime Data Centers: Prime develops, acquires and operates data centers for enterprises. Through our own properties, customer assets (sale-leaseback) or greenfield developments, Prime delivers colocation, build-to-suit, and powered shell solutions. A private firm owned by a group controlling $6 billion of assets and a 15-year tenure in technology and real estate, Prime provides customers with ownership options and dynamic leasing models defining a true corporate partnership.

