Prime Data Centers Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Demonstrating Commitment to Transparency and Responsible Growth

The company also announces a 100% renewable electricity commitment by 2030 and inclusion in the inaugural Scalable Tech Track program of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2).

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime, an international hyperscale and wholesale data center provider, today published its inaugural sustainability report establishing key priorities and goals, informed by its 2023 materiality assessment. With a data center roadmap in excess of three gigawatts across the United States and Europe, comprehensive, consistent, and transparent ESG reporting will support responsible growth while promoting ideation and innovation.

"As a digital infrastructure leader, Prime is compelled to do our part in creating a world that thrives, where technology and sustainability advance together," said Nicholas Laag, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Prime Data Centers. "We conduct business in an industry that is highly energy intensive with sustained demand projected for years to come. This creates a sense of urgency but also motivation knowing that when we innovate and drive real progress, the potential for positive impact is material. Everyone at Prime has been motivated to complete this important first milestone and looks forward to achieving our program objectives."

The core pillars of Prime's sustainability strategy are "Protecting Our Home", "Serving Our Community," and "Living Our Values" with guiding principles that include innovation, collaboration, and impact. These underscore Prime's commitment to working with other digital infrastructure industry leaders to solve challenges for maximum, collective benefit.

The announcement of Prime's inaugural sustainability report coincides with its selection to the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) as one of ten multi-sectoral organizations helping to overcome demand-side market barriers and increase the adoption of late-stage clean technologies. IN2 is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Highlights from Prime's inaugural sustainability report include the following:

Protecting our home

Issued strategic commitments including matching 100% of data center electricity consumption with renewable sources by 2030 and calculating and disclosing its greenhouse gas emissions inventory by the end of 2025.

Implemented a new data center design standard for increased resource efficiency. 2023 operating portfolio benchmarks included 1.33 design PUE at 100% critical load and a 0.005% site-level Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

Procured Water Restoration Certificates® (WRCs) from Bonneville Environmental Foundation equal to 120% of 2023 consumption for an overall positive environmental impact. WRCs directly supported restoration of the Chattahoochee River Basin reducing nutrient runoff while improving water flow. Moving forward, Prime commits to annually maintaining 120% coverage of operating data center water consumption.

Serving our communities

In 2023, Prime posted a perfect safety track record for employees with zero total/recordable injuries and correspondingly zero lost-time injuries and a 0.00 injury rate.

Prime's community engagement program included a 10-year commitment to support the Elk Grove Village annual summer concert series. 80% of employees at the largest office engaged in volunteer efforts for causes like the Denver Rescue Mission. Prime invested in numerous local non-profit technology associations, including Colorado Technology Association, SpainDC, PortugalDC, and DDI amongst others, to promote STEM and women in technology initiatives.

Prime set 2023 employee pulse survey benchmarks with five of eight categories ranking as "Great" or "Excellent". Move-forward objective is to achieve "Great" or "Excellent" across all survey categories.

Living our values

The company demonstrated its commitment to collaboration with a Global Partner-level membership in the Infrastructure Masons, appointing EVP Jonathan Gibbs as an executive advisory board member. Prime also joined the Clean Energy Buyers Association while extending its involvement with the iMasons Climate Accord project with the addition of ESG VP Sarah Martinez.

Prime commits to collect sustainability data from suppliers, establish baselines, and identify metrics to track supplier efforts by the end of 2024.

ISO 27001 audits for all active Prime buildings and operations will conclude by the end of 2024.

To download the full sustainability report, visit https://www.primedatacenters.com/sustainability/.

About Prime

Prime is an international provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers. Data-driven organizations such as cloud providers, AI, and the enterprise choose Prime for scalable and efficiently designed data centers that help them advance, defend, and achieve their technology and sustainability objectives. At the company's core, Prime's mission is to be the go-to infrastructure solutions partner for its customer base. With a roadmap of five gigawatts of power capacity that is owned or secured, Prime's objective is to serve customers where they need to grow. Follow us online: primedatacenters.com.

