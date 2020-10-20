Prime Data Centers Develops 9MW Data Center in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a wholesale data center real estate developer, today announces the development of a four-story, 121,000-square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1111 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, CA, Prime will begin construction within the next 60 days and will be ready to accept tenants in late 2021.

This carrier-neutral facility is strategically located at the center of major fiber routes following diverse paths to the top Tier 1 long haul and metro providers. In addition, Prime Data Centers has secured access to new dark fiber routes to all major interconnect facilities in Silicon Valley. Delivering up to 9MW of critical power, the property benefits from up to 40% lower utility rates than other Bay Area providers due to its strategic location outside of the San Francisco metro area.

One of the facility's most significant advantages is its proximity to the thriving Bay Area, where it can meet the demand for ultra-low latency workloads and deliver content closer to the edge. Additional benefits will include private and shared office space, secure staging and storage adjacent to a loading dock, and ample on-site parking.

"We are excited to develop this new facility in Santa Clara, one of the most sought-after data center locations in the world," says Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers. "Prime Data Centers is breaking ground at this location so that we can continue to offer the most strategic and advantageous wholesale data center leasing in California."

The Santa Clara property complements existing Prime Data Centers facilities located across California, including Prime's Sacramento Campus in McClellan Park, CA, and a fully-leased facility in Hayward, CA. Each Prime Data Centers location is turnkey and presents both financial and custom solution design opportunities. To learn more, click here .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers develops, acquires, and operates data centers for large enterprises and hyper-scalers. Through our own properties, customer assets (sale-leaseback), or greenfield developments, Prime delivers build-to-suit, powered-shell and turn-key solutions. A private firm owned by a group controlling $6 billion of assets with a 15-year tenure in technology and real estate, Prime provides customers with ownership options and dynamic leasing models defining a true corporate partnership.

