Prime Data Centers Announces the Opening of Its Hyperscale Data Center in Vernon, California

Located four miles from downtown Los Angeles, Prime's newest data center is fully leased and provides 33 MW of IT capacity.

VERNON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime , an international data center developer and operator serving hyperscale and wholesale enterprise needs, today announced the opening of its Los Angeles data center located at 4701 S. Santa Fe in Vernon, California. The purpose-built data center is one hundred percent leased by two artificial intelligence companies and will deliver 33 MW of critical IT power at full build out.

Prime's Los Angeles Data Center opens fully leased in Vernon, CA providing 33 MW of critical IT capacity to hyperscale/AI customers.

"This achievement is the successful manifestation of an ecosystem and process coming together, resulting in high-quality digital infrastructure delivered amidst rapidly changing customer market conditions," commented Nicholas Laag, Founder and CEO of Prime Data Centers. "We would like to thank our customers, the City of Vernon, all project partners, and Prime employees for their significant contributions. Prime looks forward to being at the center of Southern California AI delivery and to positively impacting the local Vernon community for many years to come."

Prime Los Angeles (LAX01-01) is a three-story, 242,495 square-foot hyperscale data center built with an adaptable design that enables customers to advance modern workloads over time, within the same data halls, without major customization. Each data hall is supported by Prime's standard air cooling for up to 40 kilowatts-per-rack density with the ability to combine liquid cooling to condition infrastructure that will consume 120 kilowatts per rack. Amidst power-intensive requirements, Prime will maintain its commitment to sustainability with low Power Usage Effectiveness and near-zero Water Usage Effectiveness. Prime will also procure Water Restoration Certificates® from Bonneville Environmental Foundation to cover one hundred twenty percent of actual, annual water consumption.

"The City of Vernon is excited to welcome Prime Data Centers to our growing mix of businesses and residents" commented City of Vernon Mayor, Judith Merlo. "We take pride in knowing our city is now home to a key AI hub and recognize the positive impact data centers have on our local economy. From commencement to completion to ongoing operations, this project will provide a wide range of temporary and permanent jobs as well as tax revenue that will enhance our community. We wish Prime and its customers continued success."

Prime will commemorate this milestone today with a private event featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, private data center tours, and small celebration at an exclusive downtown venue. The title sponsor for the event is Clune Construction, the general contractor selected for the next phase of customer infrastructure build-out.

"I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to everyone involved in the successful delivery of this project," offered Jonathan Gibbs, SVP of Product Delivery for North America at Prime Data Centers. "Prime's LAX01-01 data center will feature innovations such as generator buildings, hybrid air/liquid cooling solution, and a roadmap to use hydrotreated vegetable oil to fuel backup generators amongst others. We look forward to exceeding the expectations of our new customers while continuing to develop the foundation for global technology advancement at our numerous active developments across the US and Europe."

For more information, please visit https://primedatacenters.com/los-angeles-data-center/.

About Prime

Prime is an international provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers. Data-driven organizations such as cloud providers, AI, and the enterprise choose Prime for scalable and efficiently designed data centers that help them advance, defend, and achieve their technology and sustainability objectives. At the company's core, Prime's mission is to be the go-to infrastructure solutions partner for its customer base. With a roadmap of five gigawatts of power capacity that is owned or secured, Prime's objective is to serve customers where they need to grow. Follow us online: primedatacenters.com.

SOURCE Prime Data Centers