Prime Distribution Services, An Ascent Global Logistics Company, Named to Food Logistics' 2018 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Prime Distribution Services, An Ascent Global Logistics Company, to its 2018 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list.

"We are extremely proud to be included in the list of Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers for 2018," says William Vechiarella, President of Prime Distribution Services. "Our team is excited that we can continue to raise the bar for our clients as we assist them with improving their retail supply chain efficiency."

The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"Leading 3PLs and cold storage providers that support the global food supply chain are increasingly tasked with providing more value for their customers while simultaneously controlling costs," notes Lara L. Sowinski, Editorial Director, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Companies that earned a place on Food Logistics' 2018 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list demonstrate their ability to meet the current marketplace demands with the latest innovations and technology combined with customer care and collaboration."

This year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list will appear in the August 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Prime Distribution Services

Prime Distribution Services, An Ascent Global Logistics Company, provides a comprehensive suite of Retail Consolidation solutions. With five food grade warehouse facilities strategically located across the nation and a team of retail supply chain experts, Prime is dedicated to helping its clients achieve compliance with large U.S. retailer delivery requirements while delivering transportation cost savings. For more information, please visit the Prime Distribution Services website at www.prime3pl.com.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics is an asset-light U.S. based global logistics provider that specializes in domestic freight management, international freight forwarding and retail consolidation solutions. Committed to providing customized logistics solutions, premium customer service and state-of-the-art technology tools to help clients accelerate their climb to supply chain excellence, Ascent Global Logistics is Your Partner for Peak Logistics Performance. For more information, please visit the Ascent Global Logistics website, www.ascentgl.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

SOURCE Ascent Global Logistics

Related Links

http://www.ascentgl.com

