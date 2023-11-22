Prime Jet and Black Sheep Tequila Announce Strategic Partnership in Luxury Travel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a leading private jet charter operator, announces its strategic partnership with Black Sheep Tequila, a Nashville, TN-based premium tequila brand. This exciting collaboration combines the highest level of luxury air travel services with the ultimate in handcrafted tequila.

Black Sheep Tequila and Prime Jet Partnership

Prime Jet and Black Sheep Tequila have joined forces to enhance the in-flight experience for passengers by offering a curated selection of Black Sheep's finest tequilas onboard. "We are proud to partner with Black Sheep Tequila. We're always looking for ways to make the customer's flight enjoyable so adding this award-winning tequila to our standard stock ensures the best of the best for our passengers," said Paul Kahalley, Prime Jet's Executive Vice President of Sales.

Black Sheep Tequila offers a range of tequila products made from 100% agave and crafted with an artisanal, time-honored approach to tequila production. "We are excited to partner with Prime Jet and deliver a world-class tequila to their customer service experience. Our products, quality, values and services align perfectly and we are extremely proud to be part of their First Class Experience," said Blake Svoboda, Executive Vice President & Partner of Black Sheep Tequila. Passengers can look forward to enjoying Black Sheep Tequila on all Gulfstream charters beginning Nov 28, 2023. Prime Jet will expand this offering to the Embraer group charter flights later this year.

About Prime Jet: Prime Jet is a leading private air charter operator providing aviation services and aircraft management to private and corporate clients for over 12 years. With a commitment to safety, luxury, and convenience, Prime Jet is the choice of discerning travelers seeking the highest standards in private jet travel. For more information, please visit www.primejet.com.

About Black Sheep Tequila: The SFWSC honored Black Sheep Tequila with the Overall Best Tequila in the World in 2022 and Best of Class medal, a Double Gold medal for its award-winning Best Anejo, and Silver for its Blanco, Reposado and Extra Anejo. Black Sheep is an authentic, 100% organic tequila made exclusively from fully mature Single State Highland Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Black Sheep the "World's Finest Tequila." For more information, please visit www.blacksheeptequila.com.

