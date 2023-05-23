Prime Jet Announces Addition of ERJ 145 to Fleet

Prime Jet

23 May, 2023, 08:49 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a premier global air charter operator offering a full range of personalized private aviation solutions, is proud to announce the addition of an ERJ 145 aircraft to our growing fleet! As part of our growth and product expansion initiative, this aircraft will provide business class air travel for large groups up to 30 passengers.

Our unique 1×1 seating configuration will allow large groups unparalleled comfort to go along with Prime Jet's industry leading safety standards. The ERJ 145 is ideal for collegiate and professional sports teams, weddings, and other large group charter.

"We are excited to bring on this new product for our customers and fill a need for large group travel," Cheryl Janke, CEO of Prime Jet stated. "While this is a new product for Prime Jet, our core values and standards remain the same as with our fleet of Gulfstream aircraft.  Prime Jet
remains committed to finding solutions for private air travel and finding a way to 'Yes' for our clients," she continued.

Bases of operation for the ERJ 145 will be similar to our floating fleet of Gulfstreams:  VNY, OPF, TEB, and TPA. 

Email [email protected] for more information.

About Prime Jet:

Prime Jet, established in 2002, is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. We fulfill aircraft ownership and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect. We believe time is money, safety is priceless, and there's always a way to "Yes." We worry more, so you can worry less.

About ERJ 145:

Embraer's ERJ 145 is the largest member of the ERJ series.  With and impressive safety track record, 20 years in operation, and over 26 million flight hours, the ERJ 145 is a proven runway legend. It cruises at 450 kts and has a range of 1550 nautical miles with 30 passengers on board. 

CONTACT – Michele Fuentes, 303.792.2374, [email protected] 

SOURCE Prime Jet

