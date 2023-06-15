Prime Jet Celebrates 12-year Anniversary

News provided by

Prime Jet

15 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a premier provider of personalized aircraft management and luxury private jet charter, is celebrating its twelfth anniversary this month. With this momentous milestone also comes a new set of core values focusing on Accountability, Integrity, Safety, Collaboration, and Transparency. 

Continue Reading
Prime Jet
Prime Jet

In 2011, Cheryl Janke along with Andrew Gulsrud, Elizabeth McGraw, and Geno Haggan purchased Prime Jet. Prime Jet began as a small jet charter company with one jet and 10 employees. Today, Prime Jet has 20 jets and 130 employees providing worldwide coverage and personalized service.

Prime Jet is proud of the growth it has experienced over the last 12 years and is making great strides to continue the trend. "Since its inception, the company has focused on providing exceptional service to its clients, doing things the right way, being transparent with everyone, and doing it all as a team," said Cheryl Janke, CEO of Prime Jet. "As the aviation industry continues to change, we will adapt and continue to provide exemplary service to our clients."

In 2023, Prime Jet implemented Shared Services for Sales, expanded its dedicated Client Services personnel for Charter, and added internal resources to focus on Owner Services for its aircraft owners. In addition to Gulfstream charter, three Embraer ERJ 145s have been added to the fleet offering regional charter flights of up to 30 passengers. Prime Jet plans to add three more Gulfstreams by the end of the year to provide more charter options for its customers.

Prime Jet is known for its world-class Gulfstream charter. "Now, with the addition of the ERJ 145's, we are excited to break into the large group jet charter for sports teams, weddings, and more," said Andrew Gulsrud, COO of Prime Jet. "This year we are able to offer our customers more charter options and aircraft management solutions than ever before."

About Prime Jet

Prime Jet, established in 2011, is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. We fulfill aircraft ownership and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient, and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect. We believe time is money, safety is priceless, and there's always a way to "Yes." We worry more, so you can worry less.

Media Contact:
Michele Fuentes
[email protected]
303.792.2374

SOURCE Prime Jet

Also from this source

Prime Jet Announces Addition of ERJ 145 to Fleet

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.