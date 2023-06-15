Prime Jet Celebrates 12-year Anniversary

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a premier provider of personalized aircraft management and luxury private jet charter, is celebrating its twelfth anniversary this month. With this momentous milestone also comes a new set of core values focusing on Accountability, Integrity, Safety, Collaboration, and Transparency.

Prime Jet

In 2011, Cheryl Janke along with Andrew Gulsrud, Elizabeth McGraw, and Geno Haggan purchased Prime Jet. Prime Jet began as a small jet charter company with one jet and 10 employees. Today, Prime Jet has 20 jets and 130 employees providing worldwide coverage and personalized service.

Prime Jet is proud of the growth it has experienced over the last 12 years and is making great strides to continue the trend. "Since its inception, the company has focused on providing exceptional service to its clients, doing things the right way, being transparent with everyone, and doing it all as a team," said Cheryl Janke, CEO of Prime Jet. "As the aviation industry continues to change, we will adapt and continue to provide exemplary service to our clients."

In 2023, Prime Jet implemented Shared Services for Sales, expanded its dedicated Client Services personnel for Charter, and added internal resources to focus on Owner Services for its aircraft owners. In addition to Gulfstream charter, three Embraer ERJ 145s have been added to the fleet offering regional charter flights of up to 30 passengers. Prime Jet plans to add three more Gulfstreams by the end of the year to provide more charter options for its customers.

Prime Jet is known for its world-class Gulfstream charter. "Now, with the addition of the ERJ 145's, we are excited to break into the large group jet charter for sports teams, weddings, and more," said Andrew Gulsrud, COO of Prime Jet. "This year we are able to offer our customers more charter options and aircraft management solutions than ever before."

About Prime Jet

Prime Jet, established in 2011, is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. We fulfill aircraft ownership and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient, and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect. We believe time is money, safety is priceless, and there's always a way to "Yes." We worry more, so you can worry less.

Media Contact:

Michele Fuentes

[email protected]

303.792.2374

SOURCE Prime Jet