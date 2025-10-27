Prime Pensions Acquires Presberg Pensions and cements its presence in California.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, Inc. ("PPI"), a leading provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services based in Florham Park, NJ, has acquired Presberg Pensions ("Presberg"), a third-party administrator of retirement plans based in Westlake Village, CA. The acquisition is a strategic step in strengthening Prime Pensions' footprint in one of the nation's largest retirement plan markets while advancing its commitment to growth and delivering enhanced value to clients and advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the acquisition, Presberg' s clients and partners will benefit from access to Prime Pensions' national scale, technology solutions, and comprehensive plan administration services.

"California and the West Coast represent a critical market in our nationwide expansion strategy," said Scott Feit, Founder and President of Prime Pensions. "The strategic acquisition of Presberg strengthens our presence in the largest small business state and aligns with our mission to provide high-touch, customized services to retirement plan sponsors across the U.S. We are committed to pairing local expertise with national resources, ensuring that plan sponsors and financial advisors receive exceptional service, broader capabilities, and long-term support."

Founded in 2003, Presberg administers retirement plans for small to mid-sized employers across California and has built a strong reputation for accuracy, compliance, and client-centered administration.

"This acquisition reflects a shared vision for advancing retirement readiness through personalized service and innovative solutions," said Bob Presberg, President and Actuary of Presberg Pensions. "By joining forces with Prime Pensions Inc, I am confident our clients will gain even greater value through expanded capabilities without losing the dedicated attention they have come to expect. I am excited about this new chapter for Presberg Pensions and look forward to continuing the great relationships that have been established over many years with my clients and their advisors."

The acquisition reinforces Prime Pensions' position as a nationwide leader in retirement plan administration. With a growing presence across multiple regions, the company remains focused on delivering quality-driven administration, compliance expertise, and scalable technology platforms to its expanding client base.

About Prime Pensions

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services, primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions combines specialized local expertise across diverse markets by leveraging the knowledge and resources of its operations. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice.

