Prime Pensions Appoints Mark Maselli CEO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, Inc., one of the fastest growing independent providers of retirement plan administration, consulting, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that Mark Maselli has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Maselli has been a member of the Prime Pensions Board of Directors since February 2024. Scott Feit, the Founder of Prime, will remain with the company as President and will actively lead the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including sales, business development, and mergers and acquisitions. Given the rapid growth and strong trajectory of the company, Mr. Feit and Prime's Board of Directors determined that now is the perfect time for this transition and to build on the company's tremendous track record by ensuring consistent and best-in-class leadership across all organizational functions.

Mr. Maselli brings to Prime Pensions 40 years of experience working across all areas of employee benefits, including retirement, as a consulting actuary, client relationship manager, and executive. Mr. Maselli spent 20 years at Willis Towers Watson, most recently as the Managing Director and Head of North America and the Co-Head of the Global Health & Welfare consulting business where he oversaw $900 million in revenue and 1,000 employees. He was also a member of the Board of Directors at Towers Watson and Towers Perrin. Mr. Maselli was formerly a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Kwasha Lipton, having started his career as an actuary at Kwasha Lipton.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Mark as the incoming CEO," said Scott Feit. "I've gotten to know Mark since his appointment to the Board, and we have worked closely together to drive multiple growth strategies of the business. After founding Prime Pensions and leading the company for over 30 years, I know that Prime is well positioned for this transition and the next phase of its growth. Mark's extensive retirement expertise and cultural fit make him the ideal person to step into the CEO role. Mark has already made a tremendous contribution to the company while acting as interim Chief Operating Officer and enhancing the leadership team with several key executive hires."

"I am honored to join the stellar executive team at Prime Pensions as we build one of the nation's leading retirement administration, consulting, and compliance firms," said Mark Maselli. "Scott built an industry-leading business with a differentiated approach to client service. Prime is the platform of choice in the retirement sector, and I look forward to working with the Board and the talented team at Prime Pensions to continue to scale the business."

