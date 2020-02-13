Prime Roots Debuts Plant-Based "Bacon" Direct-to-Consumer Online

Bacon is the quintessential American comfort food whose alluring smell makes one's heart reminiscent of warm nourishing home cooked breakfasts. However, with health, environmental, and animal welfare concerns, bacon lovers are forced to choose between carcinogenic nitrate filled pork and hyper-processed meat-free substitutes. Consumers can enjoy Prime Roots' guilt-free, hand-sliced "bacon" and know that they're consuming the best and most realistic meat-free option on the market.

The key ingredient behind Prime Roots' bacon is Koji, a umami-rich whole food source of protein that is beloved in haute cuisine and used by Michelin Star chefs. Prime Roots's homegrown koji superprotein naturally has the texture and umami taste of meat without using hyperprocessing techniques that are normally utilized by other meat alternative companies.

Prime Roots' chefs mix their proprietary superprotein with plant-based fats to create a block of "pork belly" which balances layers of crisp protein and melt in your mouth fat. Next, they put it into a wood smoker to impart a naturally smoky flavor and hand slice it into delicious strips. Bacon lovers can cook their meatless Prime Roots bacon to their liking - whether chewy or crispy and also enjoy it as a main protein or as a topping on their favorite dishes.

Send some sizzle to yourself or your loved ones by ordering Prime Roots' eagerly-awaited "bacon" during its limited-edition product drop. The company will be taking orders while quantities last www.primeroots.com/bacon .

About Prime Roots:

Prime Roots is an alternative meat and seafood company creating delicious products made from their Koji, a Japanese superfood. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Prime Roots is committed to positively influencing our food culture and reducing the hefty environmental impact of meat. Their delicious meat and seafood alternative products are made using proprietary methods that combine cutting-edge technology with ancient techniques - resulting in better tasting and naturally textured market alternatives that avoid using hyper-processing techniques used by other meat alternative companies. Prime Roots is backed by Collaborative Fund (investors in Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods), and True Ventures (investors in Blue Bottle Coffee and Sweetgreen).

