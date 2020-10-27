Prime Roots Launches Meals Featuring Their Revolutionary Plant-based Proteins at Whole Foods and Online

On track to becoming the next Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, Prime Roots leverages their natural Koji-based platform technology to create minimally-processed meals that are better tasting, better for you, and better for the environment. Prime Roots meats are gluten-free and soy-free and are made with high quality, whole food koji superprotein that is grown locally in the San Francisco Bay Area. The meaty, umami-rich koji is often found in haute-cuisines and for Prime Roots, koji is the star ingredient that delivers a no-compromise product with the all natural texture and taste of meat.

"We are delighted to give our community and consumers a convenient delicious way to experience the superior quality and taste of Prime Roots meats and seafoods," says Prime Roots co-founder and CEO, Kimberlie Le. "We are reimagining meat for people and the planet and excited to have mission aligned partners including Whole Foods on our journey to making a more sustainable food system."

Prime Roots' plant-based meals will be available at Whole Foods and other retail partners in the Bay Area on October 27th. Their meals can be found in stores in the refrigerated deli and prepared food sections. There will also be limited availability of Prime Roots' meats and meals available online at www.primeroots.com . The selection of products will change to incorporate seasonal ingredients and menu items, and customers can look forward to meaty, flavor-filled, ready-to-eat, plant-based options that promote healthy living to consumers on a larger scale.

Prime Roots is a plant-based meat and seafood company creating products that are better for you and better for the world. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Prime Roots is committed to positively influencing our food culture and reducing the hefty environmental impact of meat. Their delicious plant-based meat and seafood products are made using proprietary methods that combine cutting-edge technology with ancient techniques - resulting in better tasting and naturally textured market alternatives that avoid using hyper-processing techniques used by other meat alternative companies. Prime Roots is backed by Collaborative Fund (investors in Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods), and True Ventures (investors in Blue Bottle Coffee and Sweetgreen).

