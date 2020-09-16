Prime Therapeutics Adds Rx Savings Solutions Tool to Bring Visibility to Prescription Drug Prices, Aims to Improve Consumer Experience

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC's (Prime) now offers its Blue Plan clients and their 30 million members a new tool, Rx Savings Solutions. Rx Savings Solutions automatically identifies drug savings opportunities that are proactively communicated to the member, helping them make choices that may reduce their out-of-pocket costs.

Rx Savings Solutions' patented software alerts members to personalized drug cost savings opportunities via email, text message or direct mail. The innovative tool curates recommendations based on members' drug formularies and plan designs. Prime auto populates member benefit detail and drug claim history, and current pricing at various in-network pharmacies near that member, requiring no member input. This real-time information helps pinpoint drug savings opportunities customized for a particular member in an effort to help them save on their drug costs.

"Prime is committed to making health care easier and more affordable," said Dustin Cheek, vice president of operations for Prime. "We're delighted to collaborate with Rx Savings Solutions to offer a progressive technology solution that can help smooth the members' experience when filling prescriptions and help reduce their pharmacy costs."

Many health care consumers have put off medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic; some due to sheltering in place and others to avoid financial strain. But for the 60% of Americans prescribed at least one medication,1 skipping medications is not a wise health choice. So, having the technology that lets members clearly see their costs and displays alternative drug and pharmacy options, gives them some control over making their medicines more affordable.

"We are proud to work with Prime Therapeutics to help them deliver opportunities for deeper savings and better health outcomes for their health plans and members," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "Our services can be rolled out seamlessly to millions of people, furthering the cause of affordability and transparency in care."

Serving more than 7.5 million members, Rx Savings Solutions clinical engine contains over 30,000 unique and dose-adjusted suggestions, used to drive proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans. With differentiating features such as Contact Prescriber, members can submit a new prescription request to their provider with one click. This reduces a barrier to changing prescriptions. In 2020, prescription switch requests utilizing this feature averaged potential combined member and plan savings of $1,290 per year.2

Rx Savings Solutions is available to Blue Plan commercial employer groups as well as Medicare Members. It is Prime's latest offering that seeks to streamline the prescription filling process and help members make the most of their time and health care dollars.

