Prime Therapeutics and Health Care Service Corporation Research: Letters Help Remind Medicaid Members to Take Critical Medicines

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics' LLC (Prime) Medicaid Missed Refill Program is designed to increase prescription refill rates in depression, diabetes and asthma drug categories by reminding select members via a letter to refill their medications. An analysis specifically assessing the program impact among Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC) Medicaid members found the letters drove a 14-18% higher rate of refilled prescriptions in all three chronic drug therapy categories over a randomized group of Medicaid members who didn't receive a letter. Letters were mailed to members if seven or more days had lapsed since their prescription supply ended.

As part of Prime's GuidedHealth® comprehensive care management suite, the Missed Refill Program letter educated members on the importance of taking their medication as prescribed and provided resources to help overcome barriers that may be contributing to missing refills. The program was a success when comparing refill rates between members who received a letter and members in the control group who did not. In the group receiving a letter, Prime saw:

18% higher refill rate among members taking depression medicines

14% higher refill rate among members taking diabetes medicines

15% higher refill rate among members taking asthma medicines

"We are extremely encouraged by these results because we believe that when members refill their medicines, they stay healthier and avoid other costlier health care services," said Steven Champaloux, principal data scientist, Prime Therapeutics. "We also know from previous research1 that adherence to depression medicine increases the likelihood that someone is adherent to their other medicines. This result is extremely encouraging for the holistic health of Medicaid members."

"We work hard, in collaboration with physicians, to educate our members about the importance of medication adherence, which can lead to better health outcomes and healthier lives," said Jay Gandhi, vice president, Enterprise Pharmacy Government Programs, HCSC. "The Medicaid Missed Refill Program is one component of our broader outreach efforts to provide information that helps guide our members in their health care journey."

A common concern about mailing letters to the Medicaid population is the lack of an accurate address resulting in wasted effort and costs. In this program, only 0.5% of mailings were returned to sender, signifying a reliable database of addresses for the population.

"Health plan-administered clinical programs to Medicaid recipients are understudied and, to our knowledge, this is the first study of its kind assessing the impact of a refill reminder letter from a health insurer to Medicaid members," added Champaloux. "Based on the positive results, we highly encourage health plans to consider similar campaigns to increase refill rates of medicines for chronic condition among this population."

The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) recognized this research with a gold award. Prime researchers will present this award-winning research at AMCP Nexus Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in National Harbor, Md.

1. Grenard, JL, Munjas BA, Adams JL, et al. Depression and medication adherence in the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States: a meta-analysis. J Gen Internal Med 2011;26:1175-82.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall, with more than 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

Contact: Denise Lecher

Prime Therapeutics

612.777.5763

Denise.Lecher@primetherapeutics.com





Greg Thompson

Health Care Service Corporation

312.653.7581

Greg_Thompson@hcsc.net

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

http://www.primetherapeutics.com

