Prime Therapeutics LLC earns certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

NCQA has awarded Prime Therapeutics LLC certification in Pharmacy Benefits

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announced it has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Health Information Product (HIP) for demonstrating compliance with NCQA's requirements in Pharmacy Benefits through Aug. 21, 2026. NCQA HIP Certification program is a quality assessment program that health plans can use to assess organizations that develop and provide content, tools and services addressed in one or more of the certification options.

"This certification from NCQA demonstrates Prime's unwavering commitment to ensuring members receive the accurate and accessible information they need to understand and maximize use of their pharmacy benefits," said Matthew Mertel, senior vice president, chief operating officer for Prime. "NCQA sets a high bar for maintaining these standards. Thanks to our meticulous, driven teams, Prime continues to confirm our commitment to our clients and the members we serve."

HIP Certification is not considered all-inclusive and pertains only to those options reviewed as part of the NCQA HIP certification process. Prime is certified in Standard HIP-1, Pharmacy Benefits. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit ncqa.org.

"Earning NCQA's HIP Certification demonstrates that an organization has expertise in gathering and disseminating health care information for health plan members," said Lisa Slattery, vice president, accreditation and recognition operations.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity, and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

