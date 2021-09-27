Prime Therapeutics welcomes Chris Knibb as Chief Financial Officer

Knibb's career has spanned a variety of industries including health care. He recently held the CFO position at SOC Telemed, an acute-care telemedicine company, and previously served as Express Scripts' senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer. He has also served in various financial leadership roles over the years for several public and privately held companies in technology, energy, and natural resources space.

Knibb is a certified public accountant (CPA), holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, plus completed post-graduate courses in accounting from the University of South Florida, Tampa, Fla. Knibb is also a military veteran, having served in the United States Army.

Dave Schlett, who has served as Prime's CFO the past two years, has also been promoted to an expanded role as executive vice president (EVP) – chief client relationship and administrative officer. Schlett joined Prime in January 2020 and brought expertise in finance, strategic planning, business development, and other business aspects, including those unique to the PBM industry. In his new role, he will continue to lead finance, pricing, underwriting, and analytics as well as oversee Prime's growth and retention efforts.

"We are so fortunate to have the expertise of these two, highly-regarded health care leaders at Prime," said Prime's President and CEO Ken Paulus. "Both have a high level of business acumen and strong financial backgrounds which will serve Prime well in the future."



About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 33 million people. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.



