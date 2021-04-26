Prime Therapeutics welcomes new client success leader

EAGAN, Minn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 33 million members nationally, announces the hiring of Karen DeZearn, PharmD as vice president of client success.

As vice president of client success, DeZearn is responsible for leading our client teams and helping to ensure Prime's client relationships are collaborative, accountable, responsive and aligned. DeZearn is a licensed clinical pharmacist and has extensive pharmacy benefit management industry experience with sales and account management.

In her nearly 30-year career, DeZearn has led clinical and sales/account management teams at Diversified Pharmaceutical Services, Merck-Medco Managed Care, Medco Health Solutions, Anthem and most recently, Express Scripts. She has led initiatives in benefit design, clinical and formulary management aimed at lowering overall drug costs.

"Karen is a team-oriented, metric driven leader who possesses the skills needed for Prime to continue to evolve its client relationships to be more strategic and mutually beneficial," said Dave Schlett, chief financial officer.

DeZearn holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University School of Pharmacy in North Carolina.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves nearly 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

Contact: Denise Lecher

Public Relations Manager

612.777.5763

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

www.primetherapeutics.com

