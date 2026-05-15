Prime Video and (STRING) Theory Launch Limited-Edition Off Campus Fragrance Collection

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapping into the highly-anticipated upcoming Prime Video series Off Campus, (STRING) THEORY is introducing a limited-edition fragrance collection, launching exclusively on Amazon alongside the series premiere on May 13.

String Theory Off Campus Collection

Developed by next-generation incubator Maesa, (STRING) THEORY debuted on Amazon with two signature scents: Feral Haze for Her and Feral Haze for Him. Each fragrance is powered by the brand's signature Phero-Mimetic™ Technology—a scientifically backed innovation designed to mimic the effects of pheromones, enhancing confidence, sensuality, and attraction.

Inspired by the electric chemistry between Off Campus characters Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, the Off Campus (STRING) THEORY collection translates their on-screen connection into an immersive scent experience. The limited-edition lineup features the Feral Haze for Him Perfume Oil Rollerball — Garrett Edition and Feral Haze for Her Perfume Oil — Hannah Edition, each housed in exclusive, collectible packaging.

"We're thrilled to bring the electric, undeniable love story at the heart of Off Campus to life," says Matt Kellman, GM of (STRING) THEORY. "The chemistry, vulnerability, and emotional connection that make these characters so compelling is perfectly aligned with (STRING) Theory's mission: helping people feel more connected — to themselves, to each other, and to the moments that bring them closer together. With the Off Campus editions of our debut scent, Feral Haze, we wanted to create a tangible, sensorial experience that lets fans step into that feeling in a real-world way."

The collection is now available exclusively on Amazon. Customers can search 'Shop the Show' in the Amazon shopping app to seamlessly discover products from Off Campus and more Prime Video titles. Mobile users can access Shop the Show here:

https://www.amazon.com/b?node=120729584011&lr=alc_launch_offcampus&il=cdp&providerId=prime_video&contentId=Off%20Campus&ref=gmeshp_offcampus_launch

Feral Haze for Him – Garrett Edition

Notes of dark rum, oakwood, vanilla caviar, cognac vapor

Limited Edition Perfume Oil Rollerball, $24.97 (15ml)

Feral Haze for Her – Hannah Edition

Notes of vanilla orchid, dark rum, amber, tonka bean, musk

Limited Edition Perfume Oil Rollerball, $24.97 (15ml)

For more information about String Theory visit amazon.com/stringtheoryfragrance and @stringtheoryfragrance on Instagram and TikTok.

About Maesa

Maesa is the Next-Gen Beauty Company, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creation and marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

About Off Campus

A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season One follows the sexy and fun "opposites attract" romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University's all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

SOURCE STRING THEORY