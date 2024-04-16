Primer Names Former DIA Director & Retired Army General Bob Ashley as Advisor

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen (Ret.) Bob Ashley as an advisor.

Bob Ashley served as 21st Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), after serving as Army Deputy Chief of Staff, where he was senior advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Army Chief of Staff for all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. With more than 36 years of military experience, Ashley has commanded at the company, battalion, squadron, and brigade levels with six combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a squadron, brigade commander, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence. Other key assignments include the Director of Intelligence, US Army Joint Special Operations Command; the Director of Intelligence, US Central Command; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and Director of Intelligence, US Forces, Afghanistan; and Commanding General and Commandant US Army Intelligence Center and School Fort Huachuca, AZ

"Primer's cutting-edge AI solutions are already helping national security professionals deliver for U.S. national security amidst an unprecedented period of complexity and danger. I'm excited to assist Primer as they take their contribution to the next level and continue to provide the most crucial insights for decision advantage," said General Ashley.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome former DIA Director Bob Ashley as an advisor," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "General Ashley's advice and unmatched expertise from his more than three decades of distinguished military service will be invaluable as we continue delivering trusted, reliable AI tools to America's warfighters."

