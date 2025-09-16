PrimeRx Announces Xplore 2025: First-Ever User Conference for Independent Pharmacies

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, a leading pharmacy management solutions provider, announced its first-ever user conference, Xplore 2025, taking place October 10–11, 2025, at The Westin Jersey City Newport. This event will unite independent pharmacy owners and healthcare industry leaders for two days of insights, networking, and innovation.

For more than 30 years, PrimeRx has built a community of independent pharmacies committed to advancing patient care. Xplore 2025 is the next step in that journey.

"Xplore 2025 is an investment in our users and the future of pharmacy," said Ketan Mehta, CEO of PrimeRx. "We want to give our community the opportunity to look ahead, not only to the coming year but to the next five years. This event is about providing strategies, connections, and tools that help pharmacies thrive in a changing pharmacy landscape."

Attendees will explore the PrimeRx Ecosystem, featuring long-term care models, AI-driven patient engagement, DSCSA compliance, and our first-ever integrated pharmaceutical purchasing workflow. Sessions on emerging trends, including an accredited CE course, will equip pharmacies with strategies to stay compliant, profitable, and future-ready.

These sessions align with four pillars of value that define Xplore 2025:

Growth Opportunities — Strategies to expand services and revenue.

— Strategies to expand services and revenue. Cutting-Edge Technology — Preview of new features within the PrimeRx Pharmacy Ecosystem.

— Preview of new features within the PrimeRx Pharmacy Ecosystem. Meaningful Connections — Networking with peers, leaders, and partners.

— Networking with peers, leaders, and partners. Game-Changing Solutions — Real-world applications that improve profitability.

Attendees will also get hands-on access to sponsor perks like incentive programs, payment solutions, and clinical tools. Exhibitors such as Real Value Rx, NCPA, and Worldpay will be on site to help pharmacies boost performance and revenue. A full list of sponsors can be found here.

Independent pharmacies face constant challenges in 2025. Xplore 2025 will give pharmacy leaders the tools, insights, and partnerships to navigate change and build a stronger future together.

Registration (only open to current PrimeRx customers) can be made via here. Registration is available now for $500 per attendee.

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx provides advanced pharmacy management solutions designed to optimize operations and enhance patient care. Trusted by thousands of pharmacies nationwide, PrimeRx remains dedicated to helping independent pharmacies thrive. For more information, visit www.PrimeRx.io.

